Texas Performing Arts raises the curtain on ambitious 40th anniversary season

Following a recent $3 million renovation to bring its 40-year-old Bass Concert Hall into the 21st century, Texas Performing Arts is setting the stage for its 40th anniversary season in 2021-2022 — and the dozen live productions promise to steal the show.
The performance lineup includes established and emerging artists, revivals, new works, long-time favorites, and first-time Austin visitors, with TPA promising that audiences will enjoy some of the best in artistic excellence.
“The ambitious productions in Texas Performing Arts’ 40th season move Austin on to the national stage for creative new work,” says TPA executive and artistic director Bob Bursey, who joined the organization in January 2020. “These visionary artists provide insight and inspiration for rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic and unlocking the potential of Texas Performing Arts’ next 40 years.”
The lineup joins the previously announced Broadway in Austin season, which includes the return of Hamilton and Disney’s The Lion King, and the Austin debuts of Hadestown, Tootsie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and Mean Girls. Broadway in Austin season subscriptions are currently available online.
Additionally, the Texas Welcomes Series hosts events featuring national touring attractions, concerts, and comedians. A full listing of performances is available online.
Tickets for TPA’s 40th season shows taking place this fall go on sale Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for productions taking place in 2022 will be announced at a later date, according to TPA.
The 2021-2022 season shows will take place at the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall, the intimate McCullough Theater, and at other locations on the University of Texas campus and throughout Austin.
Here’s a rundown of 2021-2022 season shows to look forward to:
- The Wooster Group makes its Texas debut with The B-Side: “Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons,” a record album interpretation, at McCullough Theater September 9-12.
- The Wooster Group’s Untitled Toast, a work-in-progress showing and discussion, comes to McCullough Theater September 20.
- Ballet Hispánico presents Noche de Oro: A Celebration of 50 Years at Bass Concert Hall October 30.
- Jason Moran and the Harlem Hellfighters’ jazz-focused James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin at McCullough Theater November 5.
- Kronos Quartet presents the world premiere of At War With Ourselves at McCullough Theater November 19-20.
- Movement Art Is and Third Coast Percussion present dance and live-music performance Metamorphosis at McCullough Theater December 4.
- Bill Morrison and Bill Frisell present film and live-music performance The Great Flood, co-presented with the UT Visual Art Center at McCullough Theater January 21-22, 2022.
- Tina Satter/Half Straddle present Is This A Room: Reality Winner Verbatim Transcription, co-presented with Fusebox at McCullough Theater January 27-30, 2022.
- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to Bass Concert Hall with a thrilling dance performance March 11-12, 2022.
- Immersive film and installation project Plastic Bag Store visits Austin’s Blue Genie Art Bazar at 6100 Airport Blvd. April 1-17, 2022, with performances April 15-17 presented as part of Fusebox 2022.
- Helen Sung and the UT Jazz Orchestra, presented with the Butler School of Music, perform at Bates Recital Hall April 9, 2022.
- Nathalie Joachim and Spektral Quartet perform Fanm d’Ayiti at Bates Recital Hall April 22, 2022.
- Angélique Kidjo performs Remain In Light at Bass Concert Hall May 12, 2022.