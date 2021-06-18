Texas Performing Arts raises the curtain on ambitious 40th anniversary season

Following a recent $3 million renovation to bring its 40-year-old Bass Concert Hall into the 21st century, Texas Performing Arts is setting the stage for its 40th anniversary season in 2021-2022 — and the dozen live productions promise to steal the show.

The performance lineup includes established and emerging artists, revivals, new works, long-time favorites, and first-time Austin visitors, with TPA promising that audiences will enjoy some of the best in artistic excellence.

“The ambitious productions in Texas Performing Arts’ 40th season move Austin on to the national stage for creative new work,” says TPA executive and artistic director Bob Bursey, who joined the organization in January 2020. “These visionary artists provide insight and inspiration for rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic and unlocking the potential of Texas Performing Arts’ next 40 years.”

The lineup joins the previously announced Broadway in Austin season, which includes the return of Hamilton and Disney’s The Lion King, and the Austin debuts of Hadestown, Tootsie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and Mean Girls. Broadway in Austin season subscriptions are currently available online.

Additionally, the Texas Welcomes Series hosts events featuring national touring attractions, concerts, and comedians. A full listing of performances is available online.

Tickets for TPA’s 40th season shows taking place this fall go on sale Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for productions taking place in 2022 will be announced at a later date, according to TPA.

The 2021-2022 season shows will take place at the newly renovated Bass Concert Hall, the intimate McCullough Theater, and at other locations on the University of Texas campus and throughout Austin.

Here’s a rundown of 2021-2022 season shows to look forward to: