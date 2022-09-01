Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend

Lots of live music and a local makers market are on the agenda for the long weekend ahead. Catch artists like Kehlani and Five Finger Discount perform live in concert, or enjoy a packed lineup of local talent at lookOUT Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend. or a full listing of events, go to our calendar.

Thursday, September 1

Five Finger Death Punch in concert

Heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch tears into Austin’s music scene with a live concert at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. The award-winning group behind songs like “Wrong Side of Heaven” is in the city to support their new album, F8. Fellow metal titans Megadeth, The HU, and Fire From The Gods will join Five Finger Death Punch as special guests.

Kehlani in concert

Sultry R&B singer-songwriter Kehlani makes an appearance on the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park for an evening of nonstop serenades. Known for songs like “Nights Like This” and “Can I,” Kehlani is touring in support of new album Blue Water Road. For ticketing information, click here.

Friday, September 2

Big Laugh Comedy presents Ryan Sickler

Comedian and dad Ryan Sickler brings his stand-up shows to Vulcan Gas Company. Sickler’s storytelling ability makes his comedy strike an all-too-real and hilarious chord. He’s best known for his role as a co-host of hit comedy podcast The CrabFeast. Tickets for all three showtimes are still available.

Saturday, September 3

Long Center presents lookOUT Fest

Austinites are invited to groove to the music of summer during this genre-bending music event at The Long Center for the Performing Arts. Live performances include Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Album Leaf, Juliana Barwick, Mary Lattimore, Felt Out, and The Kraken Quartet. For a full schedule of events and for festival passes, click here.

Art in ATX: An Outdoor Market

Support local makers and creatives in the city while discovering new trinkets, threads, and tchotchkes at Moontower Cider Company. This afternoon, open-air market will feature 20-plus vendors and live music performances for guests to enjoy. Admission to this event is free and open to the public.