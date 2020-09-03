Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Labor Day weekend may look different this year, but there are drive-in festivals, virtual tours, and more for your entertainment. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this holiday weekend.

Thursday, September 3

The Texas Tribune Festival

The Texas Tribune Festival is going virtual for 2020, with an all-star lineup and extended programming for a full 30 days. Events for the opening weekend of Texas' biggest political festival include podcast recordings, movie screenings, panels, and more. Some are free and open to the public, while others require tickets. See the full schedule and purchase festival passes on the website.

Friday, September 4

Austin Asian American Film Festival presents “Prismatic Taiwan:” A Queer Film Series

This festival will showcase groundbreaking Taiwanese cinema, with many featured films being premiered in the United States for the first time. Highlights include six rare film screenings, Q&As with filmmakers, and a live roundtable discussion featuring director Zero Chou. Visit the website for a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets. The series runs through September 13.

Saturday, September 5

Labor Day at Scholz Garten

Start the Labor Day celebrations early with an afternoon at Scholz Garten. Visitors can chow down on backyard barbecue specials and sip ice cold beer and specialty cocktails while staying socially distant in the large, open-air space. Stick around until sunset to catch Departure ATX perform live. Admission is free, and kids and dogs are welcome.

Weird Homes Tour

Explore some of the most wonderfully weird homes Austin has to offer without leaving your own abode. This year’s Weird Homes Tour is entirely virtual and will feature trips to a Tiny Treehouse Oasis, a sand dollar-shaped house on Lake Travis, and more whimsical spaces. For tickets, visit the event website.

CarBaret: Hill Country Drive-In Festival

Live music and cinema come together at Hye Rum Distillery. During the two-night event, CarBaret attendees can catch blockbuster film screenings and musical performances. On September 5, watch Jurassic Park and listen to tunes by Two Tons of Steel, and on September 6, see Raiders of the Lost Ark with live music from Walk This Way. Complimentary sanitizer and other safety-related swag will be provided to each car. Food and drink packages are also available for purchase, and the event benefits the Johnson City Fire Department. Visit the festival website to purchase tickets.