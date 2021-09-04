Home » Entertainment
Texas crystal lagoon debuts splashy floating cabanas, plus more top Austin stories

Lagoonfest Texas crystal lagoons floating cabana aquabanas
These floating cabanas are making a splash. Photo courtesy of Lagoonfest Texas

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Texas’ largest crystal lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas. The popular crystal lagoon near Galveston has debuted what it calls “aquabanas” — the new must-have amenity for chilling on the water.

2. Quirky New York dumpling shop steams into Austin with 5 locations. The country’s fastest-growing dumpling shop is coming to town with five automats that will serve dumplings at all hours of the day (and night).

3. Austin’s No. 1 CBD seller demystifies the cannabis landscape in Texas. This local business sheds light on Texas’ changing cannabis landscape.

4. 6 things to know in local food: SA Mexican chain unwraps Austin plans. In this round of food news, a popular San Antonio Mexican chain makes a move on Austin.

5. More than 800 apartments set to land in East Austin on Manor Road. The project will transform a 9-acre site between Airport Boulevard and Mueller.

