UT Austin appoints millionaire designer to faculty, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Model daughter of wildly wealthy San Antonio family reportedly engaged to pop star. We may still be amid a pandemic and cultural social reckoning, but the Henry family is at least giving us a little glamour to go along with our mandatory face masks. Maya Henry, daughter of personal injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry (you may know him from his ubiquitous TV ads) is now engaged to a real-life pop star.

2. UT Austin appoints millionaire jewelry designer to prestigious faculty position. Austin's own Kendra Scott has a new job to add to her CV. The CEO and entrepreneur, who has built her jewelry line into a billion-dollar business, is now a professor at the University of Texas.

3. 5 things to know in Austin food right now: 2 longtime Sixth Street bars shutter. Two Sixth Street staples called it quits last week, drawing attention to the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Austin’s live music and bar industries.

4. Trendy online retailer picks iconic Austin lane for first Texas location. Everlane, the online retailer for hip people everywhere, officially opened on the iconic South Congress strip this week.

5. Austin crowned among world's top cities of the future in new report. When it comes to cities on track for continued global business success, Austin is at the head of the class.