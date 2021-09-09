Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Music, comedy, and wine are on the agenda in Austin. Enjoy Texas wines and chef appearances at the inaugural Blended Festival, or catch the last installment of seasonal live music series The Drop-In. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, September 9

Texas Fine Wine Sunset Cruise, Dinner, and Wine Tasting

Sail away into the sunset with a glass of Texas wine in hand when you embark on the Texas Fine Wine annual cruise. Guests will enjoy wines from Bending Branch Winery, Duchman Family Winery, Pedernales Cellars, and Spicewood Vineyards while taking in beautiful Lake Austin scenery. Splurge on a few tickets on the event website.

ACL Radio & Long Center present The Drop-In

The outdoor music series presented by the Long Center for the Performing Arts and ACL Radio hosts its final performance of the summer. Guests can settle in on the Long Center lawn for a socially distanced show featuring Austin’s The Peterson Brothers. An onsite bar, as well as other food and beverages, will be available. Admission to this event is free.

Friday, September 10

Blended Festival

My Wine Society welcomes wine enthusiasts to the inaugural Blended Austin wine and music festival at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Highlights include popular Austin food vendors, a culinary stage with appearances by notable chefs in the industry, and a packed lineup of musical performances by artists like Nelly and Kaskade. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit the festival website.

George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour!

Comedian and actor George Lopez comes to Austin as part of his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour! Best known for his eponymous TV sitcom, the Latino entertainer has earned a place among comedy’s greatest stars. A limited number of tickets to this show at ACL Live is still available.

Sunday, September 12

Pitbull in concert with Iggy Azalea

Rapper and reggaeton superstar Pitbull hits the stage at Germania Insurance Amphitheater for one night only. The Miami-born artist has released 11 albums throughout his career and is known for chart-topping hits like “Gasolina” and “Hotel Room Service.” He’ll be joined by special guest Iggy Azalea. Visit the ticketing website for more information.