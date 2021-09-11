$400 billion ‘city of the future’ could land in Texas, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. $400 billion ‘city of the future’ might land in the Lone Star State. With its wide open spaces, Texas is one of several places in the U.S. under consideration as the future site of a city that could be home to 5 million residents.

2. Austin ranks No. 2 among most overvalued housing markets in the U.S. Is the Austin housing market too hot? This study says so.

3. Choctaw resort debuts new luxury hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border. The expansion has been underway since 2019 and is definitely worth a road trip.

4. 4 things to know in Austin food: BBQ fave opens smokin’ burger truck. Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ is heating up the ’burbs with burgers.

5. Austin’s magical Creek Show lights up Waterloo Park with dazzling art. One of Austin’s favorite art experiences will light up the completely reimagined downtown park this fall.