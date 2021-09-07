4 things to know in Austin food right now: Barbecue favorite opens smokin’ burger truck

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

Move over, greasy burger chains. One of the Austin area’s most adored barbecue establishments is sinking its teeth into the burger biz. Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ, which set up permanent shop earlier this year in Buda, is opening a burger-centric food truck, aptly named Cash Cow, just down the road in Buda at 1710 FM 1626, home of the Memorial Miniature Golf and World War II Museum. Owner Miguel Vidal and the Valentina’s meat masters have been wowing locals with their burgers for a while now, sparking the demand for the full-blown burger concept, which had its soft opening over Labor Day weekend. And according to Cash Cow’s social media, the concept’s stuffed and smoked burgers and Mexican hot dogs were such a hit, the food truck repeated sold out of its juicy, stacked burgers. Follow Cash Cow on Instagram for more info on the menu and updates about the new food truck’s permanent hours of operation.

Other news and notes

While this year’s returning Austin City Limits Music Festival will look a little different and require attendees to take some extra safety precautions, the onsite chow will be just as legendary as ever. ACL Eats 2021 will include lots of local food faves, from cool spots like Bananarchy, Lick Honest Ice Creams, and Juiceland to barbecue chow from Lonesome Dove Austin and Micklethwait Craft Meats and must-have festival eats from Mighty Cone, Tiff’s Treats, Tiny Pies, and newbie Wicky’s Walkup. The full foodie lineup, which includes more than 30 tasty concepts, is available here. ACL Fest will take place at Zilker Park October 1-3 and 8-10.

Local fans of the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship, in which a batch of bakers from across the country compete to create terrifyingly tasty treats, have a new reason to be sweet on the show this season. Wes Dills, a baker who hails from North Carolina but now calls Austin home, will be a contestant on the show, which is also available on the Discovery+ streaming service. Dills, the owner of The Bearded Baking Company in South Austin who has a “life is sweeter with crumbs in your beard” approach to baking and life, is known for his gooey O.G. C4 chocolate chip cookies, among other delicacies. Featuring judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young, this season’s Halloween Baking Championship will pay tribute to 1980s slasher movies, with host John Henson welcoming the competitors to Camp Devil’s Food Lake, where only their baking skills will help them survive. The baker who whips up the most killer cakes, creepy cupcakes, and more will score $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion. Halloween Baking Championship premieres Monday, September 13 on Food Network and Discovery+.

Chilling by the pool resort-style just got a little cooler. Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, located in the Hill Country, has established a new partnership with longtime Austin love Amy’s Ice Creams. The dessert wizards at Amy’s worked with Omni Barton Creek executive chef Joshua Hasho to create Barton Creek Chip Shot, a custom ice cream flavor developed specifically for the resort and inspired by its championship golf courses. The creamy creation includes Amy’s Sweet Cream Ice Cream with a thick swirl of house-made fudge and crunchy vanilla waffle-cone chips mixed throughout. Omni Barton Creek notes the flavor combo was created specifically for resort guests to enjoy “after an afternoon on one of the most sought-after courses in Texas, relaxing poolside, after a hike on the nature trail, or simply outside while enjoying the surrounding views of the Hill Country.” Barton Creek Chip Shot will be available to purchase on the property in Velvet Joe’s Coffee House throughout the fall. Barton Creek Chip Shot will also be available at the Amy’s Ice Creams location inside the Shops at Mira Vista, at 2805 Bee Caves Rd.