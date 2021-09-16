Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Endless entertainment opportunities are on the calendar in the days ahead. Celebrate four years of Still Austin Whiskey Co., or see a breathtaking exhibit at the Blanton before it closes. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, September 17

Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin Chapter presents Drive-in Movie Night

Pull up to the silver screen at Pioneer Farms and enjoy an outdoor showing of hit film Wonder Woman. Guests have the option of enjoying the screening from their vehicles or on the lawn with their own blankets and chairs. Bites and beverages will be available for purchase. Visit the event website for more information.

Iliza Shlesinger: The Back in Action Tour

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings The Back in Action Tour to Bass Concert Hall for an evening of fresh perspectives and big laughs. The Dallas native is the only female and youngest comedian to have won NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She’s best known for her Netflix specials, including 2019’s Unveiled. Single seats are still available on the ticketing website.

Lil Baby in concert with Lil Durk

Chart-topping Atlanta rapper Lil Baby performs live in concert at COTA’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater. The artist and community activist has taken the music industry by storm and is known for popular hits such as “Sum 2 Prove” and “Woah.” Chicago rapper Lil Durk will also perform as a special guest. Visit the website for tickets.

Saturday, September 18

Still Austin Whiskey Co. 4th Anniversary Party

Raise a glass of stiff locally made spirits at Still Austin Whiskey Co.’s birthday bash. Party guests can enjoy a round of drag queen bingo, a vinyl set from DJ Ziggy, live painting, and a surprise pop-up from the distillery’s tasting room. Stick around after the shindig and groove to the Front Porch Sessions concert featuring local band Pike & Sutton in partnership with Austin Monthly. Admission to this event is free.

Sunday, September 19

Blanton Museum of Art presents “Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” closing day

The Blanton Museum of Art’s showcase of the remarkable work of American photographer Kwame Brathwaite is on display for its final days. Visitors can experience a carefully selected collection of studio portraits and candid images of Harlem’s artistic community during the late 1950s and 1960s. Visit the museum website for exhibit hours and to purchase tickets.