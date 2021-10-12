The best moments captured at ACL Music Fest 2021 — from the stage to the crowd

Not every great moment happens onstage at Austin City Limits Music Festival. Taking a stroll through Zilker will surely lead you to some interesting scenes. Perhaps sitting under the big tree and people-watching is more your speed. Either way, you’re bound to be entertained by those both on and off the stage. Here are the best moments we captured from weekend two of ACL Fest 2021.
---
Repeating his daredevil stunt from weekend one, Machine Gun Kelly climbed high up the scaffolding, leaning backward while he continued on with the music.
Perhaps celebrating the arrival of the iconic series to Netflix, this Seinfeld flag depicting Jerry in the puffy shirt was the talk of the festival.
Costuming was a big part of ACL Fest this year, and this group coordinated a colorful ode to the Teletubbies.
This festivalgoer had the right idea by bringing an inflatable lounger to take in the sounds of Tate McRae.
Both weekends, fans were treated to Marc Rebillet’s crowd-surfing Champagne explosion. The Loop Daddy plunged into the crowd and popped open a bottle of bubbles.
Start them young. This kid got the VIP treatment at ACL Fest 2021.
Enjoying a successful second year at the fest, the ACL Bonus Tracks Stage was wildly popular throughout the weekend, but nobody packed the space more than Ted Lasso star Brett “Roy Kent” Goldstein.
Saturday and Sunday brought out the jerseys, as fans of both college and professional football teams showed their support. Those wanting to catch the game could take a break from the sun in the Barton Springs Beer Hall, like these Cowboys fans celebrating a Dallas touchdown.
Sometimes you just want to pass the time between bands by working on your beer-balancing act.
It wouldn’t be an Austin festival without tacos.