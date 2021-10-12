The best moments captured at ACL Music Fest 2021 — from the stage to the crowd

Not every great moment happens onstage at Austin City Limits Music Festival. Taking a stroll through Zilker will surely lead you to some interesting scenes. Perhaps sitting under the big tree and people-watching is more your speed. Either way, you’re bound to be entertained by those both on and off the stage. Here are the best moments we captured from weekend two of ACL Fest 2021.

---

Repeating his daredevil stunt from weekend one, Machine Gun Kelly climbed high up the scaffolding, leaning backward while he continued on with the music.