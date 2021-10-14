ACL Fest 2021
Promoted articles are produced by CultureMap sponsors and not by the editorial staff.
Home » Entertainment
Do What Moves You

Take a behind-the-scenes look at Casa Bacardi, ACL Fest's tropical oasis

By

Casa Bacardi at ACL 2021
Photo courtesy of Bacardi
Casa Bacardi at ACL 2021
Photo courtesy of Bacardi
Casa Bacardi at ACL 2021
Photo courtesy of Bacardi
Casa Bacardi at ACL 2021
Photo courtesy of Bacardi
Casa Bacardi at ACL 2021
Photo courtesy of Bacardi
Casa Bacardi at ACL 2021
Photo courtesy of Bacardi
Casa Bacardi at ACL 2021
Photo courtesy of Bacardi

ACL Music Festival is done for another year, but even though the flags, fashions, and fantastic music acts are gone, you can still reminisce about the VIP experience known as Casa Bacardi.

This hip paradise was where all the cool kids gathered in between sets to dance up a storm and drink a Zilker Spritz, the official rum cocktail of ACL Fest.

If you missed this taste of the tropics or want to mix up your own at home, you're in luck: here's the recipe. And you can easily purchase Bacardi Coconut Flavored rum at your favorite retail store.

Here are some glimpses inside Casa Bacardi during weekends one and two — just kick back with a Zilker Spritz and pretend you were there.

---

Festival attendees were asked to "do what moves you" at Casa Bacardi, the VIP experience at ACL Music Festival sponsored by Bacardi.

The Zilker Spritz could also be found at all liquor bars throughout the festival.

Casa Bacardi created a tropical escape with brightly colored palm trees and plenty of ambiant lighting.

Guests could string up friendship bracelets as a memento of the experience.

Casa Bacardi served as a place to relax and recharge during the festival.

The ring toss got a tropical twist inside Casa Bacardi.

Sad you missed out this year? It's never too early to start planning for next year.

Read These Next
Carolina Herrera
Fall for fab new fashions at Dallas' Highland Park Village
Lineage whiskey
What's helped this Texas whiskey rack up honors around the globe
Machine Gun Kelly ACL Fest 2021
Best moments captured at ACL Fest 2021 — from the stage to the crowd