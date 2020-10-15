Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

An interactive theater experience, virtual AIA Homes Tour, and socially distanced live music are livening up the city. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, October 15

The Paramount Theatre presents Art Heist

Immerse yourself in the world’s biggest art caper during this interactive theater event. Art Heist is a walking improvisation show that allows audiences to act as detectives and interact with key characters to uncover the truth. Each show is limited to a small group, and participants will be required to maintain social distance throughout the experience. Showtimes are scheduled through October 31. Purchase tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.

ACL Live presents The Lounge Series featuring Shinyribs with Blue Water Highway

ACL Live continues The Lounge Series with performances by Shinyribs with Blue Water Highway. Purchase table seating on the ACL Live website, and enjoy the live music, as well as full food and bar service via contactless ordering. Masks and social distancing are required.

Friday, October 16

AIA Austin Homes Tour Goes Virtual

Explore some of the most beautifully designed homes in the city from your own home during the AIA Austin Homes Tour. For the first time, tour attendees can experience every corner of each featured home virtually, thanks to a combination of videos, 360-degree walkthroughs, and sessions with guest architects and collaborators. The self-guided virtual tour runs October 16-19.

Empire Control Room & Garage presents #SOSFEST Watch Party

Empire Control Room & Garage reopens after a seven-month hiatus to host a watch party for this important virtual festival. Purchase seats, then head to the East Austin venue to watch the Save Our Stages benefit, featuring live-streamed performances by big-name artists like Marshmello, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Dave Matthews, The Roots, and more.

Sunday, October 18

Esquina Tango Austin presents Words & Music Cabaret

Austin Shakespeare heads to Esquina Tango for an evening of music and dancing under the stars. Singer Kara Bliss, accompanied by pianist Austin Haller, will perform tunes from composers such as Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, and Noel Coward. Guests can dance the night away on individual dance floors, accommodating up to four people each, during this socially distanced affair. Set times are 7 and 8:30 pm.