Austin's newest amphitheater lights up for special drive-by sneak peek

Though Creek Show, the community-wide festival of light-based art installations along Waller Creek, won't be happening like normal this year, Austinites still have something new and exciting to look forward to.

From November 16-22, you can drive by the new Waterloo Park and get a preview of Moody Amphitheater, the 5,000-person concert and event venue that's been under construction for the past few months.

In honor of Creek Show, the new structure will be illuminated for the socially distanced sneak peek.

"This time of year is usually incredibly exciting for all of us at Waterloo Greenway; it's a time when our local artists, landscape architects, and designers dazzle the community with their prodigious talent and radiant work.," says Peter Mullan, CEO of Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, in a release. "Though we wish we could partake in Creek Show live, there's still so much to celebrate at Waterloo Park."

"This will be the first time for many in the community to get a glimpse of what's to come; to see Moody Amphitheater lit up at night is a true display of what Waterloo is all about: a wonderfully immersive and inclusive urban space that is rooted in and surrounded by nature."

Designed by architects Thomas Phifer and Partners, the amphitheater is seamlessly integrated into its lush natural park environment, which was designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh and Associates and local landscape architects .dwg.

The amphitheater’s necessary infrastructure is largely buried underground in order to minimize the impact on the park from special events, and to enhance the overall park experience.

"We want the Moody Amphitheater to be a moment of celebration in the heart of this amazing city," says Thomas Phifer in the same release. "The city of Austin and its lively culture is a tale of two distinct worlds woven together — an active urban core paired with peaceful respites grounded in nature — all with plentiful trails and waters. When you visit the Moody Amphitheater, you experience the best of both worlds."

While this year's Creek Show will not take place in its traditional in-person format, Waterloo Greenway will feature virtual conversations with past Creek Show artists, giveaways, and a look back at past Creek Show years throughout the month of November.

Since 2014, the organization has commissioned dozens of local artists to create site-specific, experiential art installations to raise awareness about the ongoing transformation of Waller Creek and the new 35-acre urban park system coming to downtown Austin. Last year was the biggest and brightest Creek Show yet, with seven original art installations and 60,000 visitors.

There are plans for Creek Show to return next year in its brand-new park, surrounded by 11 acres of greenspace, 1.5 miles of hike-and-bike trails, and revitalized Waller Creek ecology.