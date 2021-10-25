Spectacular scenes from Formula 1 weekend’s thrilling return to Austin

The international Formula 1 racing series returned to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas last weekend as the United States Grand Prix was held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. After spending last season racing behind closed doors, F1’s Austin stop hosted more than 400,000 people throughout the three days of race activities.
Having placed second behind Max Verstappen during qualifiers on Saturday, British legend Lewis Hamilton quickly took the lead as the big race began Sunday afternoon.
Hamilton extended his lead as he rounded turn 18. The six-time winner of the United States Grand Prix was six points behind Red Bull’s Verstappen before race day.
Verstappen would eventually take the lead from Hamilton, despite a final challenge from Mercedes’ No. 1 driver, and claim his eighth win this year.
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal hands Verstappen his trophy.
Verstappen sprays runner-up Hamilton with Champagne, a long-standing podium tradition.
Honda’s F1 managing director stands at the podium with the top three United States Grand Prix finishers.
Music legend Billy Joel performed Saturday night, part of F1 weekend’s acclaimed programming.
Fans found many ways to show their loyalty for F1 race teams.
And flags flew in support of their favorite racers.
Red Bull kicked off the pre-race festivities with a set of skydivers towing the American flag.
Crowds settled in for the action.
The Circuit of the Americas grounds were full of sights and activities to help pass the time between races.
A replica of Hamilton’s car was on display for those who wanted a closer look at the high-powered Mercedes-Benz.