Spectacular scenes from Formula 1 weekend’s thrilling return to Austin

The international Formula 1 racing series returned to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas last weekend as the United States Grand Prix was held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. After spending last season racing behind closed doors, F1’s Austin stop hosted more than 400,000 people throughout the three days of race activities.

---

Having placed second behind Max Verstappen during qualifiers on Saturday, British legend Lewis Hamilton quickly took the lead as the big race began Sunday afternoon.