Inside Tesla’s $1.1 billion Austin factory as it nears opening, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. New photos go inside Tesla’s $1.1 billion Austin factory as it nears completion. Vehicle production is set to begin by the end of the year.

2. Austin’s first ‘democratized’ grocery store carts out hyperlocal shopping experience. The revolutionary grocer is coming to South Congress in 2022.

3. Garbo’s butters up Austin with opening of long-awaited lobster shack. Fans of lobster rolls, rejoice! Garbo’s is now cooking on North Mopac.

4. Grand Ole Opry owner changes tune on purchase of famed Austin property. The sale of Block 21 — which houses ACL Live and the W Austin hotel — is back on, this time to the tune of $260 million.

5. H-E-B opens long-awaited store in popular Southwest Austin neighborhood. Oak Hill residents have a fresh new H-E-B as of this week.