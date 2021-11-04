Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

From foodie fun to art showcases, the city is alive with events you can’t miss. Enjoy the delicious return of Austin Food + Wine Festival, or explore local makers along the Travis Heights Art Trail. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, November 5

Austin Food + Wine Festival

Ready your taste buds for the most delicious time of the year as Austin Food + Wine Festival returns for its first fall edition. Highlights of the three-day event include the festival kickoff Feast Under the Stars, followed by exclusive samples and tastings, cooking demonstrations, panel discussions, and much more. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, go to the festival website.

Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats

Quirky foodie and beloved celebrity chef Alton Brown brings his culinary variety show to Austin for one night only at ACL Live. Expect Brown’s charming brand of comedy, unusual cooking demos, science-y stuff, and even musical numbers. Check out the event website for ticket availability.

Rodeo Austin presents Bulls in the Ballpark

Get your front row seat to some of the most competitive bull riding in the Lone Star State, at Dell Diamond. Bulls in the Ballpark is a two-night event that features nonstop rounds of champion bull riders and rowdy bulls in PRCA Division 1 Xtreme Bull Riding. Visit the event website for more information and to purchase tickets.

Saturday, November 6

Travis Heights Art Trail

Take a trip to one of Austin’s most notable and artistic neighborhoods as you traverse the Travis Heights Art Trail. Guests can embark on a 16-stop tour of the historic community and will get the chance to shop arts and crafts by 41 local artists and students from the Ann Richards art program. Go to the event website for tour details. Admission to this event is free.

Sunday, November 7

Tame Impala in concert with Perfume Genius

Catch the psychedelic sounds of Tame Impala as their national tour stops in Austin. They’ll be joined by special guest Perfume Genius. A select number of general admission tickets for the Germania Insurance Amphitheater show are still available.