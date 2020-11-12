Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Chow down on chili, tune in to inspirational chats during Austin Design Week, or partake in a virtual wine and cheese tasting. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, November 12

Austin Design Week

Austin Design Week goes virtual with a packed schedule of workshops, presentations, and more. Locals can tune in for exclusive online and in-person sessions and talks hosted by Austin creatives and spanning a variety of topics, such as career advice and equity in the design space. The three-day event concludes with a special online performance by Austin-based musician Mobley. For a full schedule of events, visit the Austin Design Week website. Admission is free.

Ballet Austin presents The Nutcracker Gift Barre

Ballet Austin Guild’s holiday gift market goes online with all the festive flair locals have come to know and love. Designed to accompany nightly performances of The Nutcracker on the Ballet Austin stage, the event will be held virtually for guests to shop a selection of seasonal gifts, including ornaments, tiaras, actual nutcrackers, and much more. Gift Barre orders are available for pickup and local delivery, and shopping is open through December 18.

Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival

For the first time in its 21 years, the Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival presents its programming virtually across two states: Minnesota and Texas. Film lineup highlights include Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal as the opening night selection and Alex Winter’s Zappa as the closing night selection. Additional events include live music and a series of appearances by authors and subjects of music-related books. For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets or badges, go to the festival website.

Central Market presents Virtual Wine & Cheese Tasting

Indulge in curated wine and cheese pairings from the comfort of your kitchen thanks to this virtual Central Market event. Attendees will get to sample five cheeses and three complementary wines, while experts share insider knowledge and educational tidbits. Interested parties can purchase a pre-arranged tasting kit for pickup from participating Central Market locations ahead of the evening’s programming. For ticketing options, visit the class website.

Saturday, November 14

Texas Humane Heroes presents 11th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Head to the sprawling Leander property for a day of socially distant fun for the entire family — furry friends included. Visitors to this annual fundraiser can sample a variety of chili and vote on their favorite. Additional highlights include live music, face painting, a kiddie train, raffle prizes, and more. Purchase tickets on the cook-off event website. Admission is free for kids age 8 and under.