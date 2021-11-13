Austin billionaire joins Texas Business Hall of Fame, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin billionaire inducted into Texas Business Hall of Fame. The Austin mogul behind Paul Mitchel and Patrón joins five other inductees for 2021.

2. Austin suburb raises the roof with biggest housing boom in the nation. Two counties in the Austin metro area rank in the top five for housing growth.

3. New $1 billion project will power up 400 jobs in the Austin suburbs. It's a big boon for the Texas Innovation Corridor, which is anchored by San Marcos.

4. Texas study shows vaccinated people are less likely to die from COVID. The study, conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, shows that unvaccinated people are 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

5. Bespoke Saint Cecilia condo unlocks $2.2 million price and hotel amenities. Situated next to the luxury hotel, this condo comes with loads of perks.