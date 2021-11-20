Costco unboxes plans for new store in Austin suburb, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Costco unboxes plans for new store in fast-growing Austin suburb. There will be a brand-new Costco superstore on the I-35 corridor come 2023.

2. Austin crowned the world’s No. 1 city to move to in global ranking. Seems the Capital City is also the “capital of relocation.”

3. Hot tamale shop from San Antonio unwraps first Austin location. A delicious San Antonio tamale shop is making its Austin debut just in time for the holidays.

4. Austin lands 2 new nonstop flights to popular winter destinations. American Airlines is expanding its Austin presence with two new routes that will no doubt be hot for winter travelers.

5. Austin’s Creek Show transforms Waterloo Park into a magical art show. One of Austin’s favorite fall art experiences is on display now, only through Sunday, November 21. Don’t miss it.