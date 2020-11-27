Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Celebrate the holiday season in the great outdoors or from the comfort of home. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday, November 27

Venardos Circus

Take a trip just outside the city limits to see performance art, acrobatics, and more at Buck’s Backyard in Buda. The Venardos Circus in an animal-free, Broadway-style production for audiences of all ages. Featured performers include Guinness World Record holder Brad Weston (golf juggling and sword walking), Derileisy Ramos (aerialist), Rachel Bell (foot juggling and Roman rings), and others. Pod seating with a maximum of four people is available for this production. Reserve your socially distant pod and review the face mask and safety requirements on the Venardos Circus website.

HOME Austin presents HOME Cookin' for the Holidays

Local nonprofit House Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers (HOME) hosts its annual benefit event virtually. Viewers can tune in to a brand-new cooking segment spotlighting favorite holiday dishes created by beloved Austin musicians. The broadcast will also feature music from a slew of Austin artists, including Jackie Venson, Charley Crockett, Shinyribs, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Miss Lavelle White, and many more. Event admission is free, but donations are encouraged.

ZACH Theatre presents Songs Under the Stars

Outdoor concert series Songs Under the Stars presents its final run at ZACH Theatre on The People’s Plaza. Programming for the last weekend includes sets inspired by the sounds of the Motown era. Legendary Austin artist Judy R. Arnold pays tribute to Aretha Franklin, while artists Kenny Williams and Roderick Sanford perform music from Sam and Dave, Stevie Wonder, and more. Pod seating is still available on the ticketing website. Performances through November 29.

Saturday, November 28

The Austin Flea at Zilker Brewing

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at The Austin Flea. Visitors can browse and buy local handmade items and vintage wares by some of Austin’s most talented and sought-after vendors, including Ten Bears Woodworking, Joy Stitch, Custom Botanical Dispensary, and more. Live music and craft beer specials from Zilker Brewing Company are sure to keep you in good spirits while you shop. Would you rather stay home? Shop the featured small businesses on the Virtual Flea webpage.

Aldrich Street presents 15th Annual Tower Lighting

Enjoy the annual Aldrich Street Tower Lighting after shopping local during Small Business Saturday. In-person visitors can get a head start on holiday shopping, strike a pose at a photo booth, and enjoy some holiday tunes before the sun goes down. Those who stick around for the Tower lighting at dusk will be able to drive by the illuminated structure on their way home from the festive fun. You can also tune into the Mueller Austin Facebook page at 6 pm to watch virtual countdown live. Admission to the Tower Lighting is free and open to the public.