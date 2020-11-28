Austin taco chain receives 'damn good' $400 million investment, plus more stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin-born taco chain receives 'damn good' $400 million investment for major expansion. Fourteen years after launching as a South Austin food trailer, Torchy’s Tacos has received a damn good investment: $400 million. For the record, that's enough cash to purchase roughly 75 million orders of chips and queso.

2. New report ranks Austin among least affordable cities for average buyer. Affordability continues to be a huge issue for those looking to buy a house. This new report shows just how out of reach a new home can be for many locals.

3. Austin’s first major league sports team bags big-name sponsor. Austin’s first major league franchise has scored big with its latest sponsorship. H-E-B has inked a multiyear dear with the Major League Soccer's Austin FC, which kicks off its inaugural season in 2021.

4. Alamo Drafthouse founder auctions personal collection to pay debts due to pandemic. Tim League, the co-founder and executive chairman of Alamo Drafthouse, is auctioning off his personal collection of movie posters to help pay Alamo Drafthouse staff and reduce debt incurred during the pandemic.

5. Incredible Hill Country horse ranch near Austin lassoes $9 million price tag. If you’re shopping for holiday gifts and have a few million bucks in the bank, you may want to add this massive Dripping Springs horse ranch to your list.