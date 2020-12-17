Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Tune into a variety of holiday dance performances or stroll through spectacular light art installations at the first-ever Buzzfest. Virtual or in-person, these happenings are worth adding to your calendar. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, December 17

Bee Cave Arts Foundation presents Buzzfest

Tap into the holiday spirit at the first-ever Bee Cave winter light festival. Guests can experience a fusion of light, sound, design, and technology as they walk through the Hill Country Galleria and into a magical place of illuminated wonder. The festival will also include original music compositions and choreographed light art performances twice each evening. Following opening night, Buzzfest is open through December 19. Admission is free.

Robert Earl Keen’s Merry Christmas from the Fam-O-Lee Secret Santa Christmas

Texas country legend Robert Earl Keen returns with another year of his Merry Christmas from the Fam-O-Lee event at ACL Live. Although this year’s theme remains a surprise, guests can expect a set of favorite holiday tunes and Keen’s top hits. Food and beverage options are available for pre-purchase, face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Friday, December 18

Interference Fest: Women Making Noise

Visionary artists come together in a virtual space to celebrate empowerment, wellness, and artistic expression. The event will take place over the course of three days via livestream on Twitch TV, and guest performers include Angel Bat Dawid & Sistazz of Tha Nitty Gritty, Yuliya Lanina, and Amanda Gutierrez and N.W. Long. Visit the festival website for a full schedule of events. Admission to this virtual event is free. Donations are accepted.

Saturday, December 19

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents Winter Wonderland

Stream the sultry Winter Wonderland production from some of Austin's favorite burlesque dancers. The show will include dance highlights from over the years, a guided winter mediation, cocktail suggestions, a holiday bake off, and live music. Audience members should be 18 and up. Purchase general admission or VIP tickets on the event website.

Sunday, December 20

Tapestry Dance Company presents A Jazz Tap Holiday

Fancy footwork and holiday dazzle combine for this virtual dance event. This rendition of Tapestry’s traditional holiday classic, Of Mice and Music: A Jazz Tap Nutcracker, features the Tchaikovsky score and a number of jazz classics along with tap dancing mice, ugly Christmas sweaters, and more. To reserve your ticket, visit the Tapestry website. In lieu of admission, donations to Tapestry Dance Company are encouraged.