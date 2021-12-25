Influential East Austin restaurant closes after 10 years, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Influential East Austin restaurant that defined local dining closes permanently. After 10 years, rustic, ranch-inspired East Austin eatery Contigo, which helped usher in the modern wave of Austin dining experiences, will close for good.

2. Legendary Texas barbecue pitmaster John Mueller dies at age 52. Mueller, a member of a Texas barbecue dynasty, passed away after a long illness.

3. Austin-based tech company plugs into booming suburb with more than 100 jobs. The software company is bringing new jobs to two burgeoning area suburbs.

4. Austin’s beloved Trail of Lights sparkles among 10 best holiday displays in the U.S. The dazzling Austin holiday tradition is shining in the national spotlight.

5. Austin market’s median home price hits all-time high for the month of November. Home prices were up more than 24 percent from the previous year across all counties in the Austin-Round Rock metro.