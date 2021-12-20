Austin market’s median home price hits all-time high for the month of November

The median sale price of a home in the Austin metro area climbed nearly 30 percent from last November to this November, according to a new report from the Austin Board of Realtors.

In November, the region’s median sale price rose 29.7 percent to $470,000 compared with a year earlier, according to ABoR. That was a record-high price for the month of November. And it’s 3.3 percent above the median sale price ($455,000) recorded a month earlier.

While the median price went up, the number of home sales went down 4.9 percent from November 2020 to this November, ABoR says.

In November, 53 percent of homes in the region sold for between $250,000 and $500,000, according to ABoR.

“We have all seen the headlines about our housing market and the Austin Board of Realtors knows that it is competitive. However, when you dig a little deeper, you can see that there is plenty of opportunity and our market is still readily accessible for homebuyers across all price levels,” Susan Horton, 2021 president of ABoR, says in a news release. “This doesn’t mean there isn’t work to be done to ensure everyone has equal opportunity to find a home here. …”

Here’s a breakdown of median sale prices in November throughout the five-county metro area: