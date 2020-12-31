Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Spend the first few days of 2021 partying at home with Alamo Drafthouse or take in an ambitious, all-female art show. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, December 31

Dimension Gallery presents Colin McIntyre: "Polarity" opening reception

Experience “Polarity,” the latest installation by Austin-based sculpture artist Colin McIntyre, up close and personal at the Dimension Gallery. The installation features a rhomboid chamber that creates the illusion of a 2D blackhole. Strict capacity limits, a face mask requirement, and social distancing will be enforced during the in-person opening event. Following the reception, the installation will be on display through February 28 by appointment only.

Moya McEntire presents "The Femme Abstract" opening reception

Catch the second showing of local artist and curator Moya McEntire’s all-female group show “The Femme Abstract” also housed in the 20,000-square-foot Dimension Gallery. The opening reception invites locals to safely view the work of artists in-person with strict capacity limits in place. Admission is free and face masks are required. A virtual viewing options will be available soon for those who prefer to stay at home. The exhibition will be on display in-person through January 2021.

Alamo Drafthouse presents UnCaged New Year's Eve Bash

Ring in the New Year from the comfort of the couch thanks to Alamo Drafthouse. Digital partygoers can mill about the virtual versions of Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar and The Highball and explore karaoke rooms, theaters, the dance floor, and more throughout the evening. Additional festivities include a live DJ, live magicians, photo booths, private poker game rooms, and four surprise celebrities helping the New Year’s ball drop when the clock strikes midnight. For more event information and to purchase general admission and VIP tickets, go to the event website. This is a virtual event.

Saturday, January 2

Austin Trail of Lights

Experience an Austin holiday tradition one last time at Zilker Park. This year’s Austin Trail of Lights is a drive-thru only event, offering locals a safe and distanced way to say goodbye to the holiday season. Visitors can cruise through the route and get a closer look at more than 2 millions lights, 90 lighted holiday trees, and more than 70 other displays and lighted tunnels throughout the park. Select general admission and premium passes are available for preorder on the Trail of Lights ticketing website for a limited time. Austin Trail of Lights is open to the public through January 3, 2021.

The Ultimate Drive-In

East Austin’s nostalgic outdoor movie experience The Ultimate Drive-In concludes with a final weekend of classic family-friendly blockbuster films including Mamma Mia! and Grease. Guests have the option to watch from inside or outside their vehicles and will be provided with FM transmitters to use in either the front or backseat. To purchase vehicle tickets and concessions for contactless food and beverage service, go to the drive-in website.