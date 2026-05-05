ACL Fest News
Charli XCX, Rufus du Sol among headliners for ACL Fest 2026
Austin City Limits Music Festival, one of Austin's biggest events is having a banner year for its 25th Anniversary. Five months before the festival — held October 2-4 and October 9-11 — Austinites now know who to expect on the lineup.
The highly anticipated headliners include:
- Charli xcx
- RÜFÜS DU SOL
- Twenty One Pilots
- Lorde
- Skrillex (Weekend One only)
- Kings of Leon (Weekend Two only)
- The xx
Of course, there are plenty of other acts worth seeing who aren't headliners. Some standouts chosen by the festival include:
- Turnstile
- Labrinth
- Lola Young
- The Chainsmokers
- Geese
- Young Miko
- Bleachers
- SOFI TUKKER
- Parcels
- The War On Drugs
- Leon Thomas
- Brandon Flowers (Weekend One)
While there are certainly less expensive and crowded places to see Texas musicians, ACL Fest is a rite of passage — and for bigger or traveling artists, sometimes a homecoming. Here's who's representing the Lone Star State this year:
- Bo Staloch (W1)
- World Famous Pets (W2)
- Calder Allen
- Solya (W1)
- Asleep At The Wheel (W1)
- DJ Cassandra (W1)
- Cure For Paranoia (W1)
- NIGHT TRAVELER (W1)
- Grocery Bag (W1)
- Coleman Jennings (W1)
- lluvii (W2)
- Montclair (W2)
- Almost Heaven (W2)
- Left Lucid (W1)
- The 4411 (W1)
- The Moriah Sisters (W1)
- Huston Tillotson University Jazz Collective (W2)
In our opinion, a few acts got short shrift in the announcement. Here are the names we're excited to see while digging deeper:
- Lykke Li
- Jesse Welles
- Saint Motel
- LP
- Natasha Bedingfield (W2)
- Rebecca Black (W1)
Three-day tickets for both weekends go on sale today, May 5, at noon at ACLFestival.com.
The full ACL Fest lineup for 2026.Graphic courtesy of Austin City Limits Music Festival