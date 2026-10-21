Concert News
Math duo Angine de Poitrine extends sold-out tour with new Austin date
Avant-garde microtonal rock duo Angine de Poitrine have announced an extension to their current global headline tour, which sold-out in Europe and North America. The new dates include one in Austin, at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Tuesday, May 11, 2027.
The new tour leg starts March 4 in Melbourne, Australia, and wraps up July 30 Chicoutimi, Canada. In addition to Austin, the band will play in Dallas at the Bomb Factory on May 10.
Despite being far outside of the musical and aesthetic mainstream, Angine de Poitrine has gone viral in at least somewhat mainstream spaces, including on KEXP. They played the Austin alternative festival Levitation in September and even have three South American Lollapalooza dates on the extension. They also made an appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
To a certain level of fame, the Canadian band could probably get away with resting on their gigantic black-and-white papier-mâché masks and costumes. But the music is solid, too, riding a line between weird math rock and compelling psych grooves, never letting go of a heartbeat — albeit, an erratic one — that listeners can lock into. (The name is French for angina pectoris, chest pain that's a symptom of coronary artery disease.)
Angine de Poitrine's second full-length album, Vol. II, came out April 3, 2026. It made No. 3 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.
Presale signups for new dates are open now via Laylo and will close Sunday, October 25, at 2 pm Central. Fans who register will receive a unique code on Monday, October 26, that lets them into the artist presale starting Tuesday, October 27, at 10 am. Other presales are available Thursday, October 29, and the general on-sale stars Friday, October 30, at 10 am.
Angine de Poitrine extended tour dates in 2027
MARCH 2027
4 – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Melbourne
6 – Meredith, VIC – Golden Plains †
7 – Adelaide, SA – WOMADelaide †
9 – Sydney, NSW – Enmore Theatre
13 – Buenos Aires, AR – Lollapalooza Argentina †
14 – Santiago, CL – Lollapalooza Chile †
19 – São Paulo, BR – Lollapalooza Brasil †
21 – Bogota, CO – Estéreo Picnic †
28 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre
29 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre
31 – Ottawa, ON – History Ottawa
APRIL 2027
1 – Ottawa, ON – History Ottawa
6 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
7 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
MAY 2027
2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
3 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
6 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
7 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
8 – Nashville, TN – The Truth
10 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
15 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
JUNE 2027
3-5 – Barcelona, ES – Primavera Sound †
5 – Paris, FR – We Love Green †
12 – Neuchâtel, CH – Festi’neuch †
14 – Milan, IT – Magnolia Estivo
18-20 – Scheessel, DE – Hurricane Festival †
18-20 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE – Southside Festival †
24 – Halifax, UK – The Piece Hall
28 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
29 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
JULY 2027
18 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
30 – Chicoutimi, QC – Zone Portuaire
† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE