Ticket Purgatory
Ticketmaster resets requests after botched Ariana Grande sale in Austin
Ticketmaster and the Moody Center are dealing with a grande problem after releasing tickets too early for Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour dates in Austin. Shows are scheduled for June 24, 26, and 27 — the latter date was added after the first two.
"Due to a technical error, there was an inadvertent early release of Ariana Grande tickets yesterday ahead of the scheduled request window opening," wrote the Moody Center in a February 10 announcement on X. "All tickets purchased during this period are being cancelled and fully refunded. These tickets are only available through Ticketmaster Request. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."
The new request period is active new through Thursday, February 12, at 11 am. Buyers will still have to go through Ticketmaster. A request does not guarantee a ticket.
The planned ticket release in question was already a response to a selling error: the company and Grande's team had repossessed tickets that were purchased via resellers in violation of the platform's terms. On Instagram, Ticketmaster explained that "Fans whose resale tickets were due to a seller’s violation of our terms will be prioritized."
Some commenters worried that Ticketmaster's public announcements in response to the early release would simply alert scammers that tickets are available again.
Ticketmaster has been under fire before for botching megastar tour sales, most notably Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, when fans waited for hours and never got to purchase tickets. Lawmakers questioned Live Nation and Ticketmaster and accused the system of being "monopolistic."
In 2025, the legal troubles continued as the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued a ticket reseller, Key Investment Group, for inflating the price of Eras and other tour's tickets by buying them via fake Ticketmaster accounts.