New Headquarters
Iconic 70s venue is back with store supporting the Austin music scene
This certainly isn't the Austin of the 70s anymore. Landmark Austin businesses have come and gone; among them, Armadillo World Headquarters, the beer garden and live music venue that became famous for hosting musical greats like Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Frank Zappa, Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, ZZ Top, and many others. Long committed to visual arts, too, the former venue's Christmas market has now lasted nearly 50 years.
Armadillo World Headquarters opened in 1970 and closed in 1980, serving as a great musical equalizer before Austin's diverse archetypes for one glowing decade. It then succumbed to Austin's burgeoning business machine, which demanded more space for office buildings. After decades in memoriam, it's re-staking its claim to Austin's musical landscape with a new physical (and temporary) location: a "live music and arts experience" at South Congress Hotel.
In early 2024, the iconic brand mounted a comeback, but it was mostly relegated to the abstract. An online gallery popped up, and a subtle collaborative jersey with major league soccer team Austin FC brought Armadillo World Headquarters (AWHQ) onto the field. Some nostalgic Austinites sensed something else coming on the breeze.
AWHQ now calls itself a "lifestyle brand." For some companies that becomes a lofty catch-all for merch and marketing, but this cornerstone of Old Austin's music scene is making sure it commits to the "lifestyle" part by providing tangible support to Austin musicians and other artists.
Although the new space, called Armadillo Forever, will serve multiple purposes, it is at its heart a merch store where 100 percent of gross proceeds from Armadillo-branded items benefit Austin artists and music venues. Alongside the merch there will also be some locally made crafts and other nostalgic items, with those proceeds handled separately.
There are already 16 shirts in the merch collection, with more coming in the future. The starting lineup features mostly neutral colors and simple designs, including some takes on the famous Armadillo World logo. Some of the future designs will be collaborations with local artists. There are also socks and bandanas for some more subtle references.
The artisan items alongside the merch are mostly home goods and other knickknacks like candles, lighters, and incense trays. But some local music books are the nicest touch, offering a glimpse into Texas' musical history. Titles include On the Porch: Life and Music in Terlingua, Texasby W. Chase Peeler, Comin' Right at Ya: How a Jewish Yankee Hippie Went Country, or, the Often Outrageous History of Asleep at the Wheel by Ray Benson and David Menconi, Black Country MusicListening for Revolutions by Francesca T. Royster, A Curious Mix of People: The Underground Scene of '90s Austinby Greg Beets and Richard Whymark, and Bonfire of Roadmaps by iconic Austin musician Joe Ely himself. Even more on-the-nose is the fabulous collection The Austin Chronicle Music Anthology. All are published by the University of Texas Press.
More photos of the space are coming very soon.Photo by Mage Buse
It'll open October 3 and run though the end of the year — essentially a three-month fundraising initiative in partnership with All ATX, an Austin nonprofit with manifold goals in supporting local music, from hosting live performances to bolstering health care and income support. Armadillo Forever will also show off AWHQ memorabilia and host events like listening parties, film screenings, community gatherings, and art installations.
Fittingly, AWHQ's first day back will be marked by a concert. Its doors will open to the public October 3, coinciding with South Congress Hotel’s monthly “First Thursday” celebration, which combines monthly live music picks with drink specials and other pop-ups. This lineup includes Americana singer-songwriter Rob Baird, plus indie rock bands Floats and Flight By Nothing.
Aside from the name and memorabilia, this community space's bonafides include partnership with AWHQ co-founder Eddie Wilson and illustrator Jim Franklin, who created the venue's recognizable imagery. Along with other Austin entrepreneurs and community leaders, they're brining the brand forward with an intimate connection to its past — a continuation rather than an outside resurrection.
“Armadillo World Headquarters has always embodied the heart of Austin’s creative spirit," said AWHQ spokesperson Nick Shuley in a press release. "What began as a grassroots effort by a group of young people in a space south of the river evolved into a vibrant home for music, arts, and community. Our goal now is to continue this legacy for the current community. This is not a nostalgia play; it’s a reimagining of what the Armadillo brand can be in today’s Austin. For this new chapter, we plan to continue the Armadillo tradition by supporting local artists and musicians in a way that hasn’t been done before."
It's not just a place.Photo by Mage Buse
Although this phase of the project will be over at the end of the year, Shuley emphasizes that there's more news coming. It's currently developing a feature-length documentary and more retro merch, plus planning more events like vinyl releases and weekly live music.
“For the next three months, we invite Austinites to join us in this mission by visiting and supporting Armadillo Forever," said Shuley. "I am also very excited to soon share what’s next for Armadillo in 2025 and beyond.”
Armadillo Forever is located at 1603 South Congress Ave. It is part of South Congress Hotel, but is clearly visible from outside. More information about the store and the Armadillo World Headquarters brand is available at armadilloworld.com or on Instagram.