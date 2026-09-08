Hitting A High Note
ATX Music unveils a world-class classical and jazz lineup for 2026-27
A season of world-class classical music and jazz begins in Austin this September. ATX Chamber Music and Jazz's 2026-27 lineup features Stefan Jackiw, Fred Hersch, Nadine Sierra, Daniil Trifonov, and Sir Stephen Hough, along with the inaugural ATX Jazz Fest in April.
The season opens September 12 at The Mansion with violinist Stefan Jackiw joining Ensemble ATX for an evening that brings music, visual art, food, and cocktails together under one roof.
Before the concert, guests can explore Refraction: Between Sound and Light, a site-specific installation by Austin-based interdisciplinary artist and UT professor Beili Liu, created especially for Opening Night.
See Refraction: Between Sound and Light.Photo courtesy of ATX Chamber Music and Jazz
Dinner, an open bar, and a pre-concert cocktail experience round out the evening before Jackiw takes the stage alongside Ensemble ATX musicians Geoffrey Herd, Milena Pajaro van de Stadt, Christine Jeonghyoun Lee, and Anna Petrova.
Two weeks later, the season shifts to jazz with a rare chance to hear celebrated pianist Fred Hersch in two completely different settings.
On September 25, Hersch performs an intimate solo concert at The Music Box. The following night, September 26, he returns with the Fred Hersch Trio at Assembly Hall, giving audiences back-to-back opportunities to experience one of jazz’s most distinctive artists at the piano and in a trio setting.
Those opening weeks introduce the larger idea behind ATX Music’s season: exceptional performances paired with thoughtfully designed social experiences that turn a concert into a full evening out.
The season continues in October with internationally celebrated soprano Nadine Sierra, joined by pianist Bryan Wagorn. November brings pianist Daniil Trifonov in solo recital, followed in the new year by Musical Mixology with Ensemble ATX. February features two appearances by pianist and composer Sir Stephen Hough.
Then in April, ATX Chamber Music and Jazz launches the inaugural ATX Jazz Fest, the largest gathering of jazz artists in Texas history. Taking place April 2-4, 2027, at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park and Assembly Hall, the three-day festival brings together Grammy winners, MacArthur Fellows, and NEA Jazz Masters, including Christian McBride Big Band, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Brad Mehldau, Jason Moran, Terence Blanchard & the E-Collective, and many more.
The Platinum Pass offers the festival’s most immersive experience, with access to every event, full VIP hospitality at Moody Amphitheater, and two intimate, Platinum-only concerts at Assembly Hall. These smaller performances give passholders a rare opportunity to experience leading jazz artists in dramatically different settings throughout the weekend.
The regular season concludes in May with the Marmen Quartet, joined by pianist and ATX Music Co-Artistic Director Anna Petrova.
Beginning September 12 and continuing through May, ATX Music’s 2026-27 season moves from intimate solo performances to large-scale festival stages, offering Austin audiences extraordinary ways to experience leading artists in classical music and jazz.
Explore the full 2026-27 season and reserve tickets at atxmusic.com.