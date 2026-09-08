Rock of All Ages
KUTX announces new family-friendly Rock the Park season and 50th show
Austin music radio station KUTX 98.9 is celebrating a milestone this year at its family-friendly Rock the Park series. The 50th Rock the Park show will be held October 23. Folks of all ages can enjoy the music for free on the 23rd — plus regular 18th season shows September 25 and November 6 — at Girard Kinney Park in the Mueller neighborhood.
Though many of Austin's outdoor shows are family-friendly, these are curated specifically by live music booker Deidre Gott and evening kids' show host Bill Childs to appeal to all ages. They're also held relatively early, with just two acts at 6:45 and 7:30 pm. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, cushions to sit on, blankets, and polite pets on leashes. (Chairs, glass containers, and alcohol will have to stay home.)
“In 2016, I was parenting a toddler and I knew firsthand how hard it was for parents to get out and enjoy Austin music,” said Rock the Park co-creator Jacquie Fuller in a press release. Fuller is also the assistant program director for KUT.
“That inspired Rock the Park – for parents and really anyone who needs a free, family-friendly show at an early hour," said Fuller. "It feels so wild that we’re celebrating our 50th show, and that my kid – now a teen – is one of many Austin kids who have grown up going to Rock the Park. It’s been such a gift to watch folks of all ages enjoy these concerts over the last decade.”
The 2026 Rock the Park lineup is as follows, all on Fridays (with descriptions by KUTX):
- September 25
- 6:45 pm: Indie surf rock band The Avocados.
- 7:30 pm: Austin’s psychedelic cumbia and chicha band Money Chicha.
- October 23
- 6:45 pm: JareBear, a family and children's music project created by Jared Leibowich (The Zoltars and The Infinites).
- 7:30 pm: May KUTX Artist of the Month EddieAngel, who is at the forefront of a new wave of R&B artists reshaping the sound of alternative soul.
- November 6
- 6:45 pm: A Parent's Project, a community music initiative created by songwriter Landon Thompson (The Black and White Years) exploring parenthood, creativity and family life.
- 7:30 pm: Indie dance, post-punk duo Almost Heaven.
Rock the Park is presented by Dell Children’s Medical Center, part of Ascension Seton.
Girard Kinney Park is located at 4550 Mueller Blvd. Seats may be reserved for pregnant guests and those with limited mobility. ASL interpretation will be provided, as well free kid-sized disposable earplugs (while available) from RK Audiology. Parking is available hourly at McBee Garage across from Thinkery.