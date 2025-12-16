Reggae Renewal
Austin Reggae Festival announces new co-owners and 2026 lineup
A more than 30-year musical tradition in Austin is entering a new era in 2026, with new co-owners and a fresh lineup. Austin Reggae Festival is now partially owned by festival producer Reggae Rise Up, and guests next year can look forward to seeing Stephen Marley, Original Koffee, Iration, and more from April 17-19, 2026, at Auditorium Shores.
Reggae Rise Up operates in several states including Florida, where it hosts its flagship event, and Utah, where it originated. According to a press release, this is the first time the producer is working in Texas. Although this increases the festival's out-of-state connections, some proceeds still benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.
The company promises that its contribution includes "turning up the energy with next-level production, a wider artist network and a renewed commitment to unity and local impact."
Austin Reggae Festival started in 1994 as a tribute to Bob Marley. In 2026, it features his son, Stephen Marley, as a headliner, along with Original Koffee, Iration. Other performers round out the 18-act lineup, which also includes Bob Marley's grandson and Lauryn Hill's son Zion Marley.
The full lineup for Austin Reggae Festival 2026 is as follows:
- Stephen Marley
- Original Koffee
- Iration
- Protoje
- Jesse Royal
- Steel Pulse
- Collie Buddz
- Tribal Seeds
- Hirie
- Zion Marley
- Mike Love
- Eli Mac
- Groundation
- Irie Souljah
- Cas Haley
- Through The Roots
- Rik Jam
- Audic Empire
The three-day festival only has one stage, but the release foresees a "seamless, no-overlap performance experience.
In addition to live musical performances, there will be local and national food vendors, artisan markets, and bars serving liquor and beer. There will also be places to relax, family areas, and vacation packages that include accommodations downtown.
Tickets (starting at $40 for one day and $115 for three days) are available at reggaeriseup.com.
“It’s been an honour for us here at Leprechaun Productions to be able to present this great event and work with everyone involved over the years, especially our great friends at Central Texas Food Bank,” said festival founder Pat Costigan in the release.