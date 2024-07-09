Wishlist Tickets
BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon fly into Austin for 2024 holiday show
Fan favorite RuPaul's Drag Race alumni BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are already planning for the holidays. The corrupted classic duo is hitting the road in November for the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2024 Tour, stopping in three Texas cities along the way.
- November 18 - Houston, Bayou Music Center
- November 19 - Austin, Long Center
- November 20 - Dallas, Majestic Theatre
This holiday spectacular, dripping with old-fashioned charm, sarcasm, and costume changes, is now in its seventh year. After six live shows and one recorded "in the bunker" thanks to pandemic shut downs, this year's edition is another brand-new show.
The tour spans 33 cities with a total of 38 shows. Unfortunately for Texans, there's only one performance in each city. However, Houston is lucky to be added to the tour for the first time this year. The duo is kicking things off with previews in Charlotte, North Carolina, on November 7 and 8, and wrapping the tour up in Portland, Oregon, on December 29. There is no Christmas Day show, but there is a December 24 matinee in Seattle, Washington.
This is, of course, no regular Christmas show. In past performances Jinx and DeLa have parodied classics like A Christmas Carol with a time travel twist, battled AI overlords, and gotten existential in multiple universes. Tying things together is always song and dance, over-the-top costumes, and even a bit of sincerity sprinkled in.
During their stints on Drag Race — including All Stars runs for both — each performer charmed audiences with theatrical, Old Hollywood or Broadway spins informing their main drag styles. Both singers and strong actors, Dela and Jinx are two of the leading drag artists in the more vaudeville style, while others have gone on to be standup comedians, podcast hosts, pop stars, and fashion icons.
An artist presale begins July 9 at noon CT (use code "HOHOHO"). Tickets go on general sale July 12 at noon CT at JinkxandDeLa.com. VIP Packages, including photo opportunity and a Q&A with the stars, are only available to purchase separately at JinkxandDeLa.com with proof of ticket purchase.
2024 Tour Dates:
November 7 - PREVIEW - Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)
November 8 - PREVIEW - Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)
November 10 - Durham, NC (DPAC)
November 11 - Atlanta, GA (Atlanta Symphony Hall)
November 13 - Orlando, FL (Dr. Phillips Center - Steinmetz Hall)
November 14 - Clearwater, FL (Ruth Eckerd Hall)
November 17 - New Orleans, LA (Orpheum Theater)
November 18 - Houston, TX (Bayou Music Center)
November 19 - Austin, TX (Long Center)
November 20 - Dallas, TX (Majestic Theatre)
November 23 - Indianapolis, IN (Murat Theatre at Old National Center)
November 24 - Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre)
November 25 - Detroit, MI (Masonic Cathedral Theatre)
November 26 - Toronto, ON (Meridian Hall)
November 28 - Montreal, QC (L’Olympia)
November 29 - Albany, NY (The Egg)
November 30 - Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre)
December 1 - Philadelphia, PA (Academy of Music)
December 2 - Boston, MA (Wang Theatre at Boch Centre)
December 5 - Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)
December 6 - Cleveland, OH (Playhouse Square)
December 7 - Louisville, KY (Brown Theatre at Kentucky Performing Arts)
December 8 - Chicago, IL (Auditorium Theatre)
December 11 - Minneapolis, MN (Pantages Theatre)
December 12 - Kansas City, MO (The Midland Theatre)
December 13 - Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)
December 15 - Las Vegas, NV (The Theater at Virgin Hotels)
December 16 - Los Angeles, CA (Dolby Theatre)
December 17 - San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre)
December 18 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)
December 19 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)
December 21 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)
December 22 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)
December 23 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)
December 24 - MATINEE - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)
December 27 - Spokane, WA (First Interstate Center for the Arts)
December 28 - Vancouver, BC (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)
December 29 - Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)