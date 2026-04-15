Building Up the Blues
Austin Blues Festival lineup additions: Gary Clark Jr. and a free show
One of Austin's most important contributions to the contemporary blues, Gary Clark Jr., is joining the Austin Blues Festival to play with headliners Jimmie Vaughan & Friends on April 25.
Most of the 2026 lineup has been out since December 2025. The festival will also showcase Parliament-Funkadelic ft. George Clinton, BadBadNotGood, Eric Johnson, and more over the two-day festival, April 25 and 26.
As readers can probably guess, that means the festival isn't limited to local artists. However, some familiar Austin and Central Texas groups like the Huston-Tillotson Jazz Orchestra, Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodélicos, and Chaparelle do grace the lineup.
Gary Clark Jr. is a true "hometown hero," to borrow the term from the festival's announcement. The guitarist and singer-songwriter grew up in Austin and started his career with help from Antone's Nightclub, the iconic local venue that started the blues festival. His relationship with Jimmie Vaughan goes way back, too, and they've continued performing together on special occasions throughout the years.
The announcement also included new information about a festival kickoff in partnership between Antone’s, Austin Blues Festival, and Downtown Austin Alliance. Live! From Downtown, Texas with Chaparelle will be free for anyone to attend on April 22 at the Indeed Tower Plaza. More live music to come will lead into the festival proper. More on the full lineup below:
Official Austin Blues Festival Late Shows:
- April 23: The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson — Tickets here
- April 24: Madam Radar & New Breed Brass Band w/ Nicky Diamonds — Tickets here
- April 25: D.K. Harrell & Pinettes Brass Band — Tickets here
Saturday, April 25:
- 11:30 am – Gates Open
- 1 pm – Huston-Tillotson Jazz Orchestra
- 2:30 pm – D.K. Harrell
- 4 pm – Los Amigos Invisibles
- 5 pm – New Breed Brass Band
- 5:30 pm – Adrian Quesada’s Boleros Psicodélicos
- 7 pm – Eric Johnson
- 8:30 pm – Jimmie Vaughan & Friends ft. Gary Clark Jr.
Sunday, April 26:
- 11:30 am – Gates Open
- 1:00 pm – Annie & The Caldwells
- 2:30 pm – Chaparelle
- 4 pm – The War and Treaty
- 5 pm – Pinettes Brass Band
- 5:30 pm – Larkin Poe
- 7 pm – BADBADNOTGOOD
- 8:45 pm – Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
One- and two-day tickets are available at austinbluesfestival.com.