Adulthood
Austin reunion to celebrate 12th anniversary of groundbreaking film Boyhood
The famous film Boyhood, created by Austin director Richard Linklater over the course of 12 years, has now been out in the world for the same amount of time. A special screening, reunion, and celebration on July 18 will mark the occasion before the film is re-released in theaters nationwide.
Casts and creators, including Linklater, will get together for the reunion, which will include a red carpet and a live Q&A, a press release says. Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette, and Ellar Coltrane will be in attendance, and the Q&A will be moderated by AFS lead programmer Lars Nilsen.
The screening is organized by Linklater's nonprofit Austin Film Society (AFS), and tickets will be available as part of a special tiered donation, except for a limited number that will be distributed to lucky members via a giveaway on a later date. For donors, $1,000 gets two tickets, plus other merch, perks, and event access; higher tiers are also available up to $10,000.
If fans don't have $1,000 or luck of the draw, there will be more screenings to come at AFS in the late summer and early fall, a statement from AFS adds. When the film releases in theaters on July 31, the recorded Q&A will also be screened. AFS will update newsletter subscribers about all the details when more information is available.
Boyhood is a feat of cinema that took astounding patience and longterm vision, making it immediately famous. It then earned six Academy Award nominations and Arquette won Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Olivia, the divorced mother of the main character, who starts as an 8-year-old. The film takes place in Texas, including San Marcos and the University of Texas at Austin.
“This moment is a celebration of the enduring power of Richard Linklater’s visionary work,” said AFS head of film and creative media Holly Herrick in the release. “12 years to the month since we hosted the theatrical premiere of BOYHOOD at the AFS Cinema, we will be hosting a milestone reunion of this iconic Texas film, a treasure of our state’s cultural heritage.”
Donations made for Boyhood reunion tickets will help AFS build a new theater, its third in total. The funding goal is $250,000 for a theater that seats 165 people or more.