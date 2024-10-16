Ranch Rendezvous
Parker McCollum, Tanya Tucker saddle up for Austin-area country festival
The Cattle Country Festival in Gonzales — about an hour and 15 minutes from Austin — is only in its second year, but it's already drawing big country stars. The first year pulled Eric Church, and now the 2025 festival is already gearing up for its spring dates featuring Parker McCollum, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, and at least 23 other artists.
Country music-lovers got a save-the-date announcement from Cattle Country in July, only a few months after its successful debut. With such a quick turnaround, there wasn't much solid information to share, but the first year was so strong that the follow-up had to be worth setting aside a weekend for.
The camping and music festival is scheduled for April 10-12, at a 400-acre ranch called The Boot. It's a convenient spot for friends around Texas to meet up, nestled between Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. Just make sure they're ready to rough it together; it shouldn't be too taxing considering the relaxing space and the glamping upgrades.
There's plenty of shade from 150 acres of pecan trees, especially along the bank of the Guadalupe River. And attendees can take advantage of that proximity to the water with fishing, floating, and swimming.
However folks feel about camping, perhaps this lineup will seal the deal:
- Parker McCollum
- Tanya Tucker
- Clint Black
- Wyatt Flores
- Chase Rice
- Clay Walker
- Reckless Kelly
- Aaron Watson
- Pecos & The Rooftops
- 49 Winchester
- Drake White
- Shenandoah
- Wade Bowen
- Ty Myers
- Ray Wylie Hubbard
- Giovannie & The Hired Guns
- Sophia Scott
- Cameron Sacky Band
- Tyler Halverson
- Josh Ward
- Black Pistol Fire
- Logan Mize
- Ghostland Observatory
More names are coming, according to a press release. So are the names of food and beverage vendors that will be attending.
This is a special year for the town, which has an estimated population for 2023 of 7,221, according to the United States census.
“On behalf of the vibrant community of Gonzales, Texas, we extend a heartfelt welcome to all guests of the Cattle Country Festival,” said Susan Sankey, interim director of the Gonzales Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, in a press release. “This is especially fun as we celebrate our town's 200th birthday in 2025. The economic impact from the festival's inaugural year was purely remarkable and prosperous for Gonzales and its presence enriches our town and brings our shared love for music and culture to life."
Returning attendees might notice that there are now more camping areas — both GA and VIP — as well as more tents in the Glamping Village, more RV spaces, and more on-site amenities.
Passes for the 2025 Cattle Country Festival are available now at cattlecountryfest.com. Three-day admission ranges from $179-699. Camping spots start at $59; RV spots start at $399; and glamping passes are $2,500. Other amenities, like camping or private Porta Potties, may cost extra.
2025 Cattle Country lineup poster.Poster courtesy of the Cattle Country Festival