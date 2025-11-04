Cattle Country 2026
Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival headline Cattle Country fest near Austin
Austin's Cattle Country Festival is gearing up for its third year from April 10-12, 2026. Attendees can expect to see Koe Wetzel, Treaty Oak Revival, Randy Houser, and more well-known country acts.
This rustic festival combines music and camping, although some attendees may opt for a luxury glamping or RV setup instead. It'll be located at the same 400-acre ranch in Gonzales as in previous years, with 150 acres of pecan trees, access to multiple swimming spots along the Guadalupe River, and extended camping this year. Attendees can even fish in the river.
Since Gonzales is between Austin, San Antonio, and Houston, it's a good place to meet up with a far-flung friend group.
The 2026 Cattle Country Festival lineup is as follows:
- Koe Wetzel
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Randy Houser
- Robert Earl Keen
- Josh Abbott Band
- Paul Cauthen
- Corey Kent
- Casey Donahew
- Stoney LaRue
- Deana Carter
- Tyler Braden
- Jason Boland & The Stragglers
- Asleep At The Wheel
- Drake Milligan
- Logan Ryan Band
- Atlus, Tyler Nance
- Gannon Fremin & CRREV
- Austin Meade
- Emily Ann Roberts
- Brad Cox
Visitors from previous years will notice a new stage, called the Whiskey Jam stage, dedicated to "up-and-coming artists," according to a press release. They'll include:
- Brooke Baird
- Brandi Behlen
- Ellis Bullard
- Hayden Butler
- Aaron McBee
- Aaron McDonnell
More acts are set to be announced, the lineup poster says.
In addition to camping amenities, the festival will also offer food, wine, spirits, beer, and shopping.
Tickets (starting at $125 for a single day) and passes for camping, RV, and glamping are on sale at CattleCountryFest.com. Premium VIP upgrades, and shuttle packages, and a skip-the-line Fast Pass for entry and bars will also be available. Locals, military personnel, student, teacher, and first responders can redeem discounts.