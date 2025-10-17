Un Día at C-Boy's
Unique musical showcase brings many genres to Austin venue C-Boy's
A unique musical showcase returning to South Congress music venue C-Boy's Heart & Soul at the end of this month. Un Dia 2025: Unity Through Music, a follow-up from a May showcase of the same name at Antone's, will present more than 20 artists performing their most recent singles on October 30.
Un Día, like many Austin festivals and showcases, hopes to show the diversity of the city's music scene — and based on this lineup, it's passing with flying colors. Attendees at this show will see blues guitarist Eve Monsees alongside "eastern soul" artist Nagavalli (combining East-Indian traditional and popular American styles) and rapper Evita, indie rock singer-songwriter Elijah Delgado, neo-soul artist Lew Apollo, and more.
Attendees may notice a bit of a bias toward soul, but hey, that's what you get at C-Boy's.
In addition to the far-ranging lineup, this showcase is unique because it functions almost like an open-mic. Performers will each only play two songs. To minimize friction from one performer to the next, they'll play with the house band or DJ Crash.
"It’s a question befitting the times: What is Austin music to you?" said KUTX radio host Laurie Gallardo, as quoted in a press release. KUTX is an event partner. "Folx from different generations / communities / perspectives will give you an endless variety of answers, and rightly so. That’s the idea behind (Un Día's) celebration of the diversity, history, community and culture of Austin music."
The full lineup for Un Día at C-Boy's is as follows:
- Nagavalli
- Tomar Williams
- Adi Rao
- Estani Frizzell
- Elijah Delgado
- Curtis Lee
- Chief Cleopatra
- Alesia Lani
- Jelly Ellington
- Eve Monsees
- Lew Apollo
- Tee Double
- Traygod Tha MC
- Balkchyl
- J Soulja
- Sertified
- Evita
- DJ Crash
- Les Fisher
- Cole Gramling
- Jonas Saks
- AJ Vallejo
- Special guests
Guests can also expect face painting, a raffle, and "community-building vibes," according to the release. The event will benefit Pawliska Rescue and Reunite, a nonprofit led by Summer Pavliska, a dog rescuer in Round Rock. Pawliska gets the dogs the veterinary care they need and places them with foster families or new permanent homes.
Tickets ($10 in advance, $15 day-of) are available via Eventbrite.