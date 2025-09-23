Brews and Music
Renovated East Austin brewery hosts 11 weeks of free concerts
A brewery hosting live music probably isn't news to most Austinites, but East Austin's popular Central Machine Works is taking it to another level with an impressive lineup. Over the next 11 weeks starting September 26, these free concerts will feature two Adrian Quesada groups, plus Heartless Bastards, Wild Child, and more, each benefiting one of eight local nonprofits.
Central Machine Works is known for its wide-open space that housed a machine shop in the 1940s. It now serves beer and pizza, hosts an art gallery, and has new renovations to show off as of 2025. A press release counts the launch of the Next Stage Concert Series as a "new chapter for its historic space." Renovations include a redesigned beer garden with a shade structure and an upgraded stage.
The eight nonprofits are partners with the brewery, and funds raised will come from direct donations and special cocktail sales. The release does not specify what the cocktail specials will be; right now Central Machine works serves classic cocktails, frozens, and seasonal recipes, many of which currently include unexpected tropical ingredients like mango and toasted sticky rice or boozy banana milk.
The lineup for the Next Stage Series is as follows:
- September 26: Black Joe Lewis benefiting Central Texas Food Bank
- October 3: Adrian Quesada’s Trio Asesino benefiting ATX Free Fridge
- October 10: Grupo Fantasma benefiting Save Our Springs Alliance
- October 15: Jade Bird benefiting KUTX
- October 17: Briscoe benefiting Austin Parks Foundation
- October 24: Heartless Bastards benefiting Austin Powwow
- October 31: Rattlesnake Milk benefiting ATX Free Fridge
- November 7: Wild Child benefiting Save Our Springs Alliance
- November 14: Midlake benefiting Good Work Austin
- November 21: Fugitive benefiting Austin Parks Foundation
- November 29: To be announced artist benefiting KUTX
- December 5: To be announced artist benefiting Colorado River Alliance
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and shows start at 7:30 p.m.
“For the past six years, we’ve made it our goal to make Central Machine Works a place for all — where people can gather, eat and drink, and connect, ” said Central Machine Works general manager Dhal Smith in the release. “We want to serve our Eastside community and beyond, and with our Next Stage Series, we’ll be able to make a big impact."
Smith explains that the renovations mean the brewery has an increased capacity: "Thanks to the beer garden renovation, we can host 1,200 people for each concert, and we hope to bring 10,000 to 15,000 people over the next 11 weeks to hear some great music and support our Austin non-profits.”
For all shows, doors will open at 6:30 pm and music will start at 7:30 pm. Central Machine Works is located at 4824 E. Cesar Chavez St.