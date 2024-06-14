concert news
Dayglow plans three back-to-back hometown shows in Austin on new tour
Indie pop artist Sloan Struble, a.k.a. Dayglow, will break out of his cocoon this fall on a new North America tour, which will include three stops at three different Austin venues from November 21-23.
Dayglow: The Tour will begin in Mexico City on September 12, and hit 41 cities across Mexico, the United States, and Canada in just three months. Before closing out his tour in Austin, Dayglow will stop at Bayou Music Center in Houston on Friday, November 1, and South Side Ballroom in Dallas on Saturday, November 2.
The three back-to-back hometown dates at the very end of the tour will take place across three different venues: Parish — the first Austin venue Dayglow ever played in — on Thursday, November 21; Scoot Inn on Friday, November 22; and Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater on Saturday, November 23. Australian indie rock band Teenage Dads will serve as the opening act for all Texas dates.
The Austin native is embarking on Dayglow: The Tour in support of his new self-titled album, which is expected to release fall 2024. Dayglow was entirely written, produced, performed, and mixed by Struble at his home studio in Malibu, after the singer-songwriter relocated from Texas to California sometime in 2023. The album's first single, "Every Little Thing I Say I Do" debuted in May, and the second single, "Cocoon" will be released Sunday, July 21.
Struble said in a release that he said he sees his new album as a “debut” and a way for him to begin a new era of being himself.
“The past three records have shown who I was growing up, who my influences were, who I was when I was a kid, so they felt more like mixtapes,” Struble said. “Dayglow is finally entering the world in its purest form with clarity and confidence. I want this album to define exactly what Dayglow looks like, sounds like, and feels like.”
Presales begin Tuesday, June 18 at 1 pm ET, with the general on-sale on Friday, June 21 at 10 am at dayglowband.com.
DAYGLOW: THE TOUR DATES:
- September 12 // Mexico City, MX // Blackberry
- September 14 // Monterrey, MX // Showcenter
- September 19 // Atlanta, GA // Tabernacle
- September 21 // Birmingham, AL // Avondale Brewing Company
- September 22 // Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium
- September 25 // Raleigh, NC // The Ritz
- September 27 // Charlotte, NC // The Fillmore Charlotte
- September 28 // Cincinnati, OH // The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- September 29 // Louisville, KY // Mercury Ballroom
- October 1 // Grand Rapids, MI // Intersection
- October 3 // Columbus, OH // KEMBA! Live
- October 4 // Washington, DC // The Anthem
- October 5 // Pittsburgh, PA // Stage AE
- October 6 // Philadelphia, PA // The Fillmore Philadelphia
- October 8 // Boston, MA // MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- October 10 // Montreal, QC // MTELUS
- October 11 // New York, NY // Hammerstein Ballroom
- October 13 // Toronto, ON // HISTORY
- October 15 // Cleveland, OH // House of Blues
- October 16 // Detroit, MI // The Fillmore Detroit
- October 18 // St. Louis, MO // The Pageant
- October 19 // Indianapolis, IN // Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre
- October 22 // Madison, WI // The Sylvee
- October 24 // Chicago, IL // Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- October 25 // Minneapolis, MN // The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
- October 26 // Kansas City, MO // The Midland Theatre
- October 28 // Denver, CO // Mission Ballroom
- October 31 // Tulsa, OK // Cain’s Ballroom
- November 1 // Houston, TX // Bayou Music Center
- November 2 // Dallas, TX // South Side Ballroom
- November 6 // Salt Lake City, UT // The Great Saltair
- November 8 // Seattle, WA // Moore Theatre
- November 11 // Vancouver, BC // Orpheum
- November 13 // Oakland, CA // Fox Theatre
- November 15 // Phoenix, AZ // Arizona Financial Theatre
- November 16 // San Diego, CA // SOMA
- November 17 // Los Angeles, CA // Hollywood Palladium
- November 19 // Albuquerque, NM // El Rey Theatre
- November 21 // Austin, TX // Parish
- November 22 // Austin, TX // Scoot Inn
- November 23 // Austin, TX // Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater