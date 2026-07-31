Front Festival 2026
Front Festival shares lineup celebrating 10 years of indie art + film
Future Front Texas' flagship event, the Front Festival, has always been a big undertaking, but its 10th anniversary is an even bigger occasion thanks to the milestone. Future Front (FFTX) has announced the lineup and schedule for the 2026 event from Thursday to Sunday, August 27-30, highlighting more than 40 Texas-based women and LGBTQ+ artists in music, film, and more.
Three venues will host Front Fest activities: The Line Hotel Austin, the Contemporary Austin-Laguna Gloria, and Swan Dive. The latter is a new participant in the festival, through a partnership with the Red River Cultural District.
Guests can purchase a four-day pass or attend individual events of their choice. There will be plenty to choose from, with the general arc of events organized by day. The first and last day offer opening and closing with pool parties, and there will be an indie music night and an indie film night in the days between.
“We started this boutique festival ten years ago in an old warehouse in East Austin,” said Front Festival co-creator and FFTX founding director Jane Hervey in a press release. “It’s always had that DIY spirit, even as it’s grown. We’ve got one-night-only lineups, collaborations you’ll never catch again and films that you can’t find yet on your TV. There’s something magical about spending a few days inside that energy. It’s just so inherently Austin. This festival reminds me why I live here.”
The lineup so far is available online, with more additions coming in early August, the release says. Here's a rundown of events by day:
August 27 — Opening Night Swim at the Line Hotel Austin
- Poolside sets by DJ ED WEST of Neon Rainbows.
- Lobby installations by local artists Seth Prestwood, OPAL Rugs, Dave McClinton, and more.
August 28 — Independent Music Night at Swan Dive
- Conversations with Where Y’all At Though’s Erinn Knight, recording artist and rapper LYNN, multidisciplinary artist Jessy Wilson, and more to be announced.
- Musical performances by Babi Doll, LYNN, and more to be announced.
August 29 — Independent Film Night at the Contemporary Austin-Laguna Gloria
- Panel with the Contemporary Austin, Die Spitz’ music videographer Emily Sanchez, choreographer and musician Vertarias, visual artist Laura Clay, and more.
- Symphonic sunset performances by Maru Haru another appearance by Jessy Wilson.
- Short Film Showcase featuring 13 films including Firewall by Iranian-Texan filmmaker Bita Ghassemi and mini-doc How We Grieve by comedian and writer Meghan Ross.
August 30 — Closing Pool Party at the Line Hotel Austin
- Poolside sets by DJ Riobamba and DJ BAD APPLE.
- Lobby installations by local artists Seth Prestwood, OPAL Rugs, Dave McClinton, and more.
Tickets ($10-100) to the Front Festival are available now at thefrontfest.com. A limited number of tickets are discounted for early bird specials. The festival is supported by a number of sponsors, and all tickets and donations support FFTX's 10-year anniversary and $125,000 or more in "art commissions and honorariums to emerging Austin creatives per year," the release says.