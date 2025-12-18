Iconic singer Gladys Knight, the "Empress of Soul" is heading out to some Texas venues on a 2026 tour. She'll stop in Austin at the Paramount Theatre on Sunday, March 1, 2026.
In San Antonio, the Tobin Center in San Antonio just announced that Knight will also be stopping in San Antonio at the H-E-B Performance Hall the next day, March 2. Knight's Ticketmaster calendar also shows dates in Houston on February 20, Fort Worth on February 22, and El Paso on March 5, but the San Antonio and Austin tickets will be sold on different platforms.
Knight was first known for performing with her family band, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and later breaking into a solo career. With the Pips, she led the famous songs "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," opened for Diana Ross and the Supremes, and won three Grammy Awards.
In her solo career, she won four more Grammys — including one for No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit "That's What Friends Are For" with Dionne Warwick, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder — and acted in both film and TV over more than four decades.
Knight's last studio album, Where My Heart Belongs, was released in 2014.
Tickets for the Austin show go on sale Friday, December 19, at 10 am via austintheatre.org.
2025 is fast coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of great local shows still on the calendar. See here for recommendations.
Mean Jolene at Hotel Vegas – Friday, December 19 Indie rockers Mean Jolene will celebrate their 10th anniversary at Hotel Vegas this Friday, December 19. Support for the evening is set to be provided by Pelvis Wrestley and Tearjerk. Cover will be $12 at the door.
Walker Lukens’ The Last Walt at the Paramount Theatre – Saturday, December 20 The Paramount Theatre will host the third iteration of Walker Lukens’ annual variety show The Last Walt this Saturday, December 20. Aside from Lukens, the list of performers for the evening also includes Zella Day, Ben Kweller, Matthew Logan Vasquez, and plenty more. Tickets for this “all-star night of music, surprises, and unforgettable moments” range from $28.70-71.93.
NYE Block Party at the 29th Street Ballroom – Wednesday, December 31 Get yourself to 29th St. Ballroom and Tweedy’s Bar for their New Year’s Eve Block Party. The lineup is filled out by Holy Wave, Porcelain, Almost Heaven, Haha Laughing, J’cuuzi, a slew of DJs, and lots more. You can also expect a Bad Larry’s Burgers pop-up. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 the day of.
NYE Party at the 13th Floor – Wednesday, December 31 The 13th Floor will host a New Year’s Eve Party with a stacked bill that includes Daiistarr, Christian Bland & The Revelators, Witches Exist, and Permanent Shadows. Cake Burger Light Show will be on hand as well, and there will be a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $33.
Next Of Kin at Antone’s – Wednesday, December 31 After a busy year in which they released an EP and played ACL Fest, the alt-country trio Next of Kin will ring in 2026 at Antone’s. Nane (featuring Quentin Arispe), TC Superstar, KindKeith, and “other special guests” will perform as well. Tickets are $34.
Golden Dawn Arkestra at Radio East – Wednesday, December 31 If you’re looking for something trippy on NYE, then head on over to Radio East for Golden Dawn Arkestra’s second annual Interstellar New Year's Eve. The psych-funk band will be joined by Superfònicos and Hard Proof. Tickets are $26.99.