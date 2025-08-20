Music is Healthy
More than 300 musicians to perform free sets for HAAM Day in Austin
One would expect a fundraiser for a music nonprofit to take place over a few hours at one venue, but Austin is not that kind of town. The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) has announced its full lineup for its annual HAAM Day Music Festival on September 23, featuring more than 250 performances at more than 100 venues — and it's all free. This year is extra special as the 20th annual HAAM Day.
Since admission starts at $0, businesses and shoppers will foot the bill. Located throughout Central Texas, they'll host live music, donate 5 percent or more of their sales on HAAM Day, or both. The announcement lists restaurants, breweries, retail stores, grocery stores, coffee shops, and parks among the spots where Austinites will be able to stop by and offer support. Some businesses also serve as sponsors: namely PNC, SXSW, and C3 Presents.
Among the participating music venues are Stubb’s, Antone’s, Guero’s Oak Garden, The ABGB, and Waterloo Records & Video, which will have officially moved into its new location.
The festival's 2025 fundraising goal is to surpass $800,000, using last year's earnings as a benchmark. If the goal is met, that will total $6.3 million raised for direct healthcare services for working musicians across Central Texas. That includes traditional musicians, DJs, and music teachers.
There are too many shows and events to cover in detail here, so here are a few highlights:
- A kick-off at the new H-E-B store on South Congress. Live music is scheduled inside from 6 am to 7 pm. Performers will include Scrappy Jud Newcomb, Troy Campbell, PAACK, Ruthie Craft, Sir Woman, Rey Arteaga, Theo Love, Pedal Steel Noah, McKenna Michaels, Mixer Rogers, Courtney Santana, Chief Cleopatra, and Shinyribs.
- A new showcase at Stubb's Indoors featuring DJ Tropicana Joe, Restos, and Soul Supporters.
- A new shocase at EastVillage ATX featuring Violet Lea, Beat Root Revival, Big Wy's Brass Band, and Madam Radar.
- Latinpalooza Showcase at Radio/East featuring Cilantro Boombox, Como Las Movies, Carrie Rodriguez, and Superfónicos.
- Showcase at Central Machine Works featuring The Watters, The Peterson Brothers, Ruthie Craft, and Dale Watson.
- Special performance on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol by Gina Chavez.
Keeping track of all this will be difficult, so HAAM has compiled an interactive map with filters for location, favorite musicians, and food and drinks where proceeds are donated. The nonprofit is also still accepting participants as community supporters (businesses pledging a portion of sales) and sponsors. If supporters think they can raise at least $1,000, HAAM will arrange for a musical performance.