Halloween Happenings
11 spooky and sweet Halloween events bewitch Austin in 2024
October in Austin is anything but boring. With festivals, races, and fall-inspired drinks in full swing, staying home is practically impossible. The time has come to sink your canine teeth into the best Halloween gatherings the city has to offer.
Whether you’re looking for a thrilling night out with friends, family-friendly fun for the little ones, or just an excuse to show off your costume, Austin’s Halloween lineup has something for everyone. From haunted bars to eerie performances and ghoulish drinks, the city is buzzing with chilling adventures for all ages.
We’ve gathered 11 of the best Halloween thrills in Austin.
Twisted Carnival at Gibson Street Bar
All month long
Gibson Street Bar promises a terrifyingly good time this month with its haunted carnival theme. Fully immerse yourself in the spooky vibes with creepy clowns, sword swallowers, and plenty of fun jump scares. Patrons can also find a unique array of Halloween-inspired cocktails such as the gin-based Freak Show, or the Fortune Teller with cinnamon-infused Reyka, among other libations. No reservations are needed.
The Witch House at Cosmic Saltillo
All month long
The East Austin location of Cosmic Saltillo is transforming into the spookiest Halloween pop-up bar with a witch house theme, but don’t expect to find friendly witches here. The space is going for an eerie, haunted house vibe featuring dim lights, floating candles, and creepy crawlers. The themed cocktails pay homage to horror cult classics such as the vodka-focused Tell’em Freddy Sent Ya Shot and Was That the Boogyman? with spiced apple chai cider and rosemary. No reservations are needed.
Lefty's Shop of Horrors
All month long
When it comes to style, no one does Halloween drinks like Lefty's Brick Bar, which transforms into an actually unhinged Halloween asylum, featuring more dismembered dolls than we even knew existed in Austin. But the glassware is unmatched, surely sending some guests on side quests to find chic Scream mask tiki mugs and pumpkin punch bowls. One drink is even served in a blood transfusion bag. Plus, expect special events like tarot readings, a vendor market, or drag bingo. More details on Instagram.
Costumes, Carvings, & Contests at IREP Resale
Saturday, October 19
For more daytime fun, grab some friends and check out the IREP Resale Halloween event full of ghouly fun and friendly competitions. It starts with Halloween-themed trivia, followed by a pumpkin carving competition and a contest for the best sustainable or homemade costume. It’s guaranteed fun for all ages. This event is free and open to the public. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.
Halloween at the Hive — Boo Bash
October 19-20 & 26-27
More thrilling adventures for the entire family await at the Boo Bash at the Hive with trick-or-treating, photo ops, art activities, face painting, and more. The gallery will be transformed into a fun haunted house all ages can enjoy. This event hosted by Bee Cave Arts Foundation also helps raise money for an 8-foot-tall playscape that will feature mosaic tiles made by children. No reservations are needed.
Ghoul at Azul
Saturday, October 26
Azul Rooftop is going all out for its Halloween party. Enjoy exclusive access to the rooftop bar for gorgeous views of the city, specialty cocktails, and a live DJ. Participate in the costume contest for a chance to win a thrilling $100 bar tab. Going with a group? Azul will be offering cabana deals for a group of six adults, with drinks and light bites. This event is free and open to the public. Reserve your spot on Eventbrite.
Night Ops — Halloween Edition
Saturday, October 26
For an adrenaline-fueled night, find a friend or two and sign up for the scariest 3-mile race of the season. The night run features five mysterious checkpoints throughout the course, where participants will face thrilling challenges while being chased by a reaper figure. Participants will also have the chance to win fun prizes and attend a Halloween after-party with music and drinks. Tickets ($75) can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Tacos & Dog-o-ween
Sunday, October 27
For those wanting to enjoy Halloween with their pet friends, ZilkerBark is back with its 5th annual Tacos & Dog-o-ween event at Central Machine Works. There will be pet portraits featuring a themed background set, tacos for the pups, a dog costume contest, local vendors, adoptable dogs, and a full bar featuring specialty cocktails. A portion of drink sales will be donated to the Austin Humane Society. The event is free to attend but tickets ($30) for pet portraits must be reserved at zilkerbark.com
All Hallow’s Eve at the Estate
Sunday, Oct 27
Head over to Commodore Perry Estate for some family-friendly fun during its annual All Hallow’s Eve event that promises a magical and spooky night for all ages. Tickets include access to the estate, plus live music, arts and crafts, palm reading, a s’mores station, a scavenger hunt for the entire family, and other activities. Food and beverages will be available à la carte. Tickets ($15-35) can be purchased here.
Halloween Ball & Aerial Cabaret
Thursday, October 31
For a truly unique and immersive Halloween experience that will have you on the edge of your seat, the Halloween Ball & Aerial Cabaret show at The Bellmont is a must. Featuring 12 acts (including two intermissions) and an all-star cast from Texas, the sensual Halloween-themed performances include cabaret, burlesque, aerial, and much more. Tickets ($30-500) can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Halloween on the Edge at JW Marriott
Thursday, October 31
For those looking to party on Halloween night head over to The Edge rooftop bar for a night of thrills and spooktacular views. Patrons can dance the night away with a live DJ and a spooky-themed cocktail included with the ticket. Show off your best costume for a chance to win free cabana and pool access at the JW Marriott for you and a group of friends. Tickets ($20) can be purchased on Eventbrite.