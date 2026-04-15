Pleasing Returns
Harry Styles' adult toy store to pop up on South Congress in Austin
Some Harry Styles fans thought the was about to announce a Coachella appearance; instead, the singer announced a pop-up in Austin. The Pleasure Shop, a "sexual wellness" offshoot of Styles' brand Pleasing, will operate at 1224 S. Congress Ave. from Friday through Sunday, April 17-19.
"Our shelves will be lined with heavy hitters, including the twice-sold-out Pleasing Double-Sided Vibrator and a sweet collaboration launch with our friends @alice.mushrooms," the brand teased on Instagram. "And ready yourselves for new arrivals debuting first in a city we’ve become quite intimate with."
Pleasing as a whole is a lifestyle brand selling fashion apparel and accessories, fragrances, makeup, and nail polish. The sexual wellness category is much smaller, and so far only contains the single toy ($68), lube, and a shirt and hat sporting the same branded slogan: "Please yourself like you mean it."
Back when the brand only included fashion and beauty products, it popped up in Austin twice: first for a "saloon" with a western theme, and then for a roadside motel. When it debuted in Austin in 2024, it had only previously popped up in large cities like New York, Los Angeles, and London. Promotional materials called it the "first-ever pop-up in a secondary market." Between that debut and this promised product launch, it seems that Harry Styles sees Austin as a place to meaningfully expand the brand.
As the Instagram announcement promises, shoppers will also be able to browse products from Alice Mushrooms, a chocolate brand that adds ingredients like cordyceps, ashwagandha, and lion's mane. These are purported to be "functional" for certain energy, focus,and social boosts. We don't know which varieties the brand will bring, but the "Happy Ending" for an "intimate encounter" and to " drive, stamina, and satisfaction," seems like it would fit the vibe.