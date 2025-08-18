Not So Alone
Macaulay Culkin to visit Austin for Home Alone anniversary screening
Austinites won't be alone this fall when watching a special Home Alone screening — actor Macaulay Culkin is coming to town to discuss the classic Christmas film. He'll be here for A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin: Home Alone 35th Anniversary, with a moderated interview and audience Q&A at Bass Concert Hall on Saturday, November 29.
Home Alone came out in 1990 and charmed millennials with a story about a spunky kid, Kevin McCallister, accidentally being left home during a family vacation and defending their home from burglars. Culkin starred in the John Hughes comedy film when he was 10 years old, and it made him a household name.
The film has won several awards, some of which centered around Culkin's acting. They include: Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture at the American Comedy Awards, Most Promising Actor at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, Best Young Actor Starring in a Motion Picture at the Young Artist Awards.
After its initial success, Home Alone became a franchise, but Culkin only starred in the first two films.
A press release promises behind-the-scenes stories from Culkin about what it was like to be on set, which moments during filming are still his favorites, and why he thinks the original movie has had such a lasting impact.
In his 40-year career, Culkin has also appeared in Rocket Gibralter, Uncle Buck, My Girl, Changeland, Saved!, Party Monster, American Horror Story: Installment 10, The Righteous Gemstones, Kings, and Robot Chicken. He's also performed in the band The Pizza Underground, started a media company called Bunny Ears, and been honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood.
Tickets will be available at texasperformingarts.org starting Friday, August 22, at 11 am. There will also be a pre-sale for Texas Inner Circle members on Wednesday, August 20, at 10 am.