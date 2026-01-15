How Is Lamont?
Lamont Landers to play first Hi How Are You Day after-party in Austin
For the first time this year, Hi How Are You Day is keeping the conversation going after its annual fundraiser for an after-party. An extremely limited number of tickets remain for the January 23 main show at the Paramount Theatre, headlined by Nathaniel Rateliff; however, the whole gang can probably make the 10 pm show at the Continental Club, featuring Lamont Landers and Donovan Keith.
The Hi, How Are You Project organizes an annual benefit concert in Austin to inspire people to check in on each other and keep the nonprofit running, so it can develop and share resources for improving connection and mental health. It is named after the famous doodle by late musical and visual artist Daniel Johnston, who lived in Austin and died in 2019. Johnston's mental health struggles informed his art and the project's objectives today.
Johnston's birthday is January 22, a day before the Paramount show and after-party. On the 22nd, singer-songwriter Caroline Hale and Austin band Witches Exist will get the annual tradition started with a show at The Ballroom at UT Austin. Guests can purchase merch and add a donation to their ticket price. All funds go to the Hi How Are You Project.
At the Paramount, Landers will open for Rateliff with an acoustic set, then go on again at the Continental Club at 11:45 pm after Keith opens. Landers, from Decatur, Alabama, is known for soulful rock and his 2019 run on America's Got Talent. Austinites may have seen him live at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2025.
Keith is a rising Austin artist originally from the Midwest. Like Lamont, Keith is a soul singer with influence from other genres. He sings with the band Soul Track Mind and as a solo act.
“We’re thrilled to have Lamont and Donovan join the lineup this year,” said Hi, How Are You Project co-founder Tom Gimbel in a press release. “The Hi, How Are You Project’s ultimate goal is to reach and educate young people worldwide about the importance of mental health and well-being. Young artists like this stepping into the ring and speaking up about mental health and supporting this cause are instrumental in reaching all audiences and having the greatest lasting impact possible.”
After-party tickets ($24.66) are on sale now on Eventbrite. The event runs from 10 pm to 2 am.
In addition to the three shows, Hi How Are You Day will also happen in local restaurants and coffee shops on January 22. At least a portion of purchases will go to the project, and a merch pop-up will set up shop at Cosmic Saltillo. Participating shops are still to be announced.