Feel The Vibe
Inaugural VIBE Downtown fest unites Austin art, music, fashion + culture
Downtown Austin is about to come alive in a whole new way. VIBE Downtown, the brand-new, two-day cultural experience from the Downtown Austin Alliance, is bringing music, art, fashion, and storytelling to the city’s historic heart, and it’s all shaped by the people who call Austin home.
The event, happening September 19-20, came about through a year-long engagement process facilitated by Future Front Texas, and it represents more than just a weekend celebration.
With $30,000 in artist commissions fueling local creativity, VIBE Downtown was designed to close cultural gaps, uplift diverse voices, and build community connections through art, performance, and storytelling.
Where Y'all At Though?! creates connections for Black and Brown Austinites.Photo courtesy of Where Y'all At Though?!
And the lineup? Pure Austin energy. Meet the artists shaping VIBE Downtown:
- Where Y’all At Though?! – Known as Austin’s cultural compass, this community tech organization creates connections for Black and Brown Austinites, weaving identity and belonging into every activation.
- Bobby Pudrido – Drag King, curator, and cultural bridge-builder, Bobby fuses LGBTQ+ and Latinx identities in “Con Mucho Amor,” a celebration of queer tradition and joy.
- The Mosaic Workshop – Through “Piecing Together Austin,” this creative hub invites you to get hands-on with collaborative mosaic-making, transforming small pieces into a powerful collective story.
- Slow Fashion Festival – At the “ATX Mending Lab,” you’ll rethink your closet with a celebration of sustainability and storytelling in fashion, proving that style can be both conscious and creative.
- Shake It Africa – This immersive experience blends rhythm, dance, and community, turning live performances and workshops into a cultural heartbeat you won’t forget.
The Mosaic Workshop will be "piecing together Austin" at the fest.Photo by Leta K
Whether you’re dancing to Afrobeat rhythms, stitching stories into fabric, or discovering Austin’s mosaic of cultural traditions, VIBE Downtown is a chance to see the city through the eyes of its artists. This is your chance to engage with the stories that don’t always make the spotlight and to feel the energy of Austin’s ever-evolving creative scene.
So come ready to explore, learn, and celebrate. Old 6th is setting the stage, but the vibe? That’s all Austin.
VIBE Downtown is made possible by the Downtown Austin Alliance foundation. Get all the details and plan your visit here.