music by the silos
Waco's Magnolia fixes up musical acts for 9th annual Silobration festival
Although Austin hasn't lost all of its quaintness, barnyard parties are mostly a thing of the past. Head out to the Magnolia Silos in downtown Waco and you've not just traveled an hour and 45 minutes, but into a more old-fashioned country gathering place. (If you suspend disbelief for some of the sleeker HGTV renovations, that is.)
Magnolia — something between a neighborhood and a shopping complex by Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame — is hosting its 9th annual Silobration from October 10-12, 2024, with live music, a vendor fair, and more. The three-day, family-friendly festival is a popular excuse to stop by and bask in the farmhouse lifestyle aesthetic, perhaps with a few home design treasures to take home.
The Silobration is free to attend, with some ticketed events and a full schedule to come. During the day, shoppers can browse goods by more than 60 vendors from around the United States. Last year ticketed experiences included a tour, rooftop passes, and evenings with Chip and Joanna. Texans can start planning for 2024's event with a new announcement by Magnolia, the main draw for many: two nights of live music.
On Friday, October 11, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ben Rector will take the stage, brightening up the space with his upbeat songs and singalong-ready melodies. All the way from Europe (all over it, seemingly), the gentle Simon and Garfunkel-inspired Amistat comes to open the show.
Chip and Joanna Gaines will make an appearance on Saturday, October 12, with one more musical act. Johnnyswim — husband-and-wife team Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano — offers up Americana, including the theme song for Fixer Upper, "Home." The duo also appeared on the Magnolia Network on The Johnnyswim Show and still posts cooking videos on YouTube.
Tickets for Silobration 2024 will go on sale at silobration.com on June 28.