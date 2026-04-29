Following a sold-out global tour in 2025 and a momentous performance at Coachella, Grammy nominated band Foster the People is going back on the road for a new North American tour that will stop in Austin at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on Friday, October 16.
The Good Mourning Sunshine tour will kick off in Canada with a first stop in Calgary, Alberta, on July 9, and visit 30 cities over four months with a final show on October 23 in Los Angeles, California.
After visiting Austin, Foster the People will visit Houston on October 17 and continue to Irving on October 18.
Foster the People's first album, Torches, was a genre-defying debut. Their debut single "Pumped Up Kicks" propelled the band to stardom in 2011. The group's second and third albums — Supermodel and Sacred Hearts Club — followed in 2014 and 2017, earning critical acclaim from numerous outlets before the group went on an extended hiatus.
In 2024, Foster the People released its fourth studio album, Paradise State of Mind, which garnered the band's third Top 10 on Billboard’s Album Sales chart. The record takes inspiration from late-70's and early 80's funk, disco, R&B, and gospel while weaving in themes of hope through the lyrics and a psychedelic feel.
Tickets for the tour, promoted by Live Nation, will be available starting on Tuesday, May 5 through various presales. The general onsale will begin Friday, May 8, at 10 am at FosterThePeople.com.
GOOD MOURNING SUNSHINE 2026 TOUR DATES:
- Thu, Jul 9 - Calgary, AB - Roundup MusicFest
- Wed, Sep 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
- Fri, Sep 11 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
- Sat, Sep 12 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Tue, Sep 15 – Vancouver, BC – Freedom Mobile Arch
- Wed, Sep 16 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
- Fri, Sep 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Plaza at America First Field
- Sat, Sep 19 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- Tue, Sep 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Thu, Sep 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- Fri, Sep 25 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
- Sat, Sep 26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Mon, Sep 28 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
- Tue, Sep 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live
- Wed, Sep 30 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
- Fri, Oct 2 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
- Sat, Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- Sun, Oct 4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
- Tue, Oct 6 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- Wed, Oct 7 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- Thu, Oct 8 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Sat, Oct 10 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
- Sun, Oct 11 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Highmark Mann
- Tue, Oct 13 – Nashville, TN – The Truth
- Wed, Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
- Fri, Oct 16 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- Sat, Oct 17 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
- Sun, Oct 18 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- Wed, Oct 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
- Wed, Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre